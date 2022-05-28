WhatsApp | How to get “Stranger Things” stickers for the app | stickers | Smart phones | technology | Android | iOS | Applications | Messaging | OS | feelings | emoji | nda | nnni | sports game

Netflix has just released the first season of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, a popular American-origin series that this time comes with a new villain named “Vecna”, an evil creature who comes from the “Upside Down” to endanger the town of Hawkins In addition, in this The Seven Seasons, other locations and a new image of the main heroes can be seen. On May 27, The WhatsApp Launched a set of stickers from the above series, would you like to get the cartoon stickers of Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair etc.? We will explain from Depor how to download it.

It is important to clarify that these stickers are available in The WhatsApp For Android or iOS, too, any device can support it, since the 11 animated stickers weigh a total of 2.2MB of storage. Take note and follow the steps.

Steps to get Stranger Things stickers

First, check it out The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, open the app and enter into any conversation, it can be a personal or group conversation.

The next step is to tap on the happy face icon located in the lower left corner.

The emoji will be displayed, click on the “Stickers” section to the right of the “GIF”.

Find here the circled cross and click on it.

All the free stickers it offers to you will be unlocked The WhatsApp .

. Click on the “Stranger Things” sticker pack.

Finally, tap on the green button labeled “Download”.

It’s over, that will be it. Simply go back to any of the chats and the Stranger Things pack will automatically install between your stickers.

How to activate two-step verification in WhatsApp