WhatsApp | How to form a group of more than a thousand people | OS | iOS | Android | technology | WhatsAppBeta | Groups | Participants | Members | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It continues to add some finishing touches to enhance the new tool called Communities, a section where admins can create and organize subgroups within groups, and now, the aforementioned messaging app will allow you to add more than a thousand participants in a single group chat, would you like to know how to enable these feature? We’ll explain it from Depor below. Take note.

During the month of May this year, The WhatsApp The limit of participants in group chats has increased from 256 to 512, but after the arrival of “Communities” they want to expand this number again, and now members or admin will have the ability to add a total of 1024 contacts, technology portal WabetaInfo.

Steps to create a WhatsApp group with more than a thousand people

It is important to clarify that this new functionality is currently only available in the version WhatsApp beta For iOS and Android users, don’t worry, we’ll tell you how to get it later. Additionally, if approved by the Beta Tester community, Meta will officially include the tool to add 1,024 people to the (official) stable app in the next few days or weeks.

After installing the program WhatsApp beta Enter the application.

Enter the application. Now, click on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, press the “New Set” option.

Finally, add 1024 contacts (including you yourself).

Enter the Google Play Store Android And search for the app The WhatsApp .

And search for the app . Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Click on the “Be a beta tester” option. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Then, click on the “Be Verified” section and you will get the trial version.

Download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you install it, simply Open this link to apply for a position In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone.

In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone. You will be redirected back to TestFlight.

Click Accept to get the job, it won’t take long WhatsApp beta installed on your cell phone.

installed on your cell phone. It is worth noting that the beta participants are more limited on the iPhone, so we recommend that you download it as soon as possible.

In the case of downloading APK files from trusted sites such as: apkmirrornothing will happen, because they provide you with a very high level of security.

If an APK file that you saw on an unknown page catches your eye, we advise you not to download it because you may enter “malware” or “Jocker” viruses, both of which may steal your personal information such as: bank accounts, credit or debit card numbers, passwords, etc.

Another danger is that after your mobile is infected, you will have to format it or restore it to factory mode to eliminate all evil, that means you will not be able to backup your multimedia files because you will create a copy of the same virus.

