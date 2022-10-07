WhatsApp | How to edit photos and videos from the app | technology | Edition | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It allows you to share photos and videos that do not exceed 2 GB of storage, however, not many users know that with the aforementioned messaging platform, it is also possible to edit these without having to resort to advanced software such as Photoshop or downloading applications from Android Google Play Store. On this occasion, we will explain from Depor how to use every editing tool that WhatsApp has so you can spice up some of your favorite photos and videos.

Editing tools brought to you by The WhatsApp It is of basic use, it means that from here you will not be able to remove photo background or add cool special effects to a video, remember that it is an instant communication app. It is important to clarify that some functions are only available in the mobile version of WhatsApp, so we recommend editing them on an iOS or Android phone.

So you can edit photos and videos on WhatsApp

filters : Meta application includes 5 filters which are: “Pop”, “Black and white”, “Cooll”, “Chrome” and “Movie”. These filters are used only in photos, photographs and screenshots, and they change the color tones of the content.

: Meta application includes 5 filters which are: “Pop”, “Black and white”, “Cooll”, “Chrome” and “Movie”. These filters are used only in photos, photographs and screenshots, and they change the color tones of the content. Cuts : At the top there is a square icon with an arrow pointing to the left, and if you click on it, it will crop your image so that only part of it is visible.

: At the top there is a square icon with an arrow pointing to the left, and if you click on it, it will crop your image so that only part of it is visible. to turn around : Press the same icon of the previous tool and in the lower side you will see a certain shape with an arrow on the side, press it and the image will rotate to the left, down, right or up.

: Press the same icon of the previous tool and in the lower side you will see a certain shape with an arrow on the side, press it and the image will rotate to the left, down, right or up. text : If you open an image or video and press the “T” icon, you will write whatever you want on the image, and there is a color bar on the right side so you can choose the color tone the text will include.

: If you open an image or video and press the “T” icon, you will write whatever you want on the image, and there is a color bar on the right side so you can choose the color tone the text will include. a brush : Next to the letter “T” press the pencil icon, it is used to draw what you want. Below you choose the thickness of the brush.

: Next to the letter “T” press the pencil icon, it is used to draw what you want. Below you choose the thickness of the brush. Pixelate : In the thickness section of the brush tool, at the end you will see a patch of black and white squares, touch and hover over the image so that you can split a part of it.

: In the thickness section of the brush tool, at the end you will see a patch of black and white squares, touch and hover over the image so that you can split a part of it. Stickers and emoji: Tap the smiley face and add a sticker or emoji.

HOW TO GET EMOJI FOR IPHONE ON YOUR ANDROID PHONE TO USE IN WHATSAPP

First, go to the Android Google Play Store and download the app zFont It is an application that will help you change your phone line without having to root it. To get it quickly click over here .

It is an application that will help you change your phone line without having to root it. To get it quickly click . Now, open the app and give it all the necessary permissions so that it can work without problems.

The next step is to click on the section that says “Emojis”. Here download the corresponding icon pack for your iPhone (iOS 13 or 14) by clicking “Download”>”Set”.

ZFont will ask you to select the brand of your mobile phone, be it Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, etc.

The application will create a theme for your cell phone, which you will have to run through the “Themes” or “Personalization” section of Android.

Finally, restart the device and you can now use iOS emojis on your Android phone.

