WhatsApp | How to change the color of the application | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

WhatsApp | How to change the color of the application | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Tired of the green tint of ? The application is preferred because it is possible to share all kinds of multimedia documents, such as photos, videos, GIFs, etc., and even share stickers from your group of friends.

But It has a function that has yet to reach its rival Telegram: it is a tool to change the entire smartphone platform. Therefore, we will provide you with the necessary steps to implement it without delay.

Look: WhatsApp: What does the heart emoji mean with a dot below

How to change the full color of WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to download WhatsApp Plus.
  • You can get it from any link. We give you some .
  • After installing it, you must enter your cell phone number and verification code.
  • At that moment, when you enter WhatsApp Plus, go to Settings.
  • Then you should click on “WhatsApp Plus Settings”.
  • You will enter a completely different menu of WhatsApp.
  • Under the Themes tab, there is another tab that says “DIY Theme”.
In this way you can modify the color of the WhatsApp application. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • Click on it and you will get all the existing sections and you will be on WhatsApp.
  • Best of all, you have a full color palette.
  • When you’re done, you’ll need to save the configured theme.
  • Now you will notice that WhatsApp Plus has changed its color.
  • Always remember to update WhatsApp Plus to avoid possible ban.

Where to download WhatsApp PLUS

How to know who your partner talks the most on WhatsApp

  • The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.
  • Then there you should go to the settings section.
  • In this section, go to Storage, where all received files are saved.
  • Now click on “Manage Storage”.
See also  You can now use WhatsApp Web without connecting your phone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.