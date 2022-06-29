WhatsApp | How to change the color of the application | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Tired of the green tint of The WhatsApp ? The application is preferred because it is possible to share all kinds of multimedia documents, such as photos, videos, GIFs, etc., and even share stickers from your group of friends.

But The WhatsApp It has a function that has yet to reach its rival Telegram: it is a tool to change the entire smartphone platform. Therefore, we will provide you with the necessary steps to implement it without delay.

How to change the full color of WhatsApp

The first thing will be to download WhatsApp Plus.

You can get it from any link. We give you some Pages .

. After installing it, you must enter your cell phone number and verification code.

At that moment, when you enter WhatsApp Plus, go to Settings.

Then you should click on “WhatsApp Plus Settings”.

You will enter a completely different menu of WhatsApp.

Under the Themes tab, there is another tab that says “DIY Theme”.

In this way you can modify the color of the WhatsApp application. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Click on it and you will get all the existing sections and you will be on WhatsApp.

Best of all, you have a full color palette.

When you’re done, you’ll need to save the configured theme.

Now you will notice that WhatsApp Plus has changed its color.

Always remember to update WhatsApp Plus to avoid possible ban.

Where to download WhatsApp PLUS

