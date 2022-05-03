WhatsApp | How to add a security pattern or fingerprint to access hidden chats | Applications | Smartphones | plus | Archived | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

whatsapp messengerThe Meta-branded messaging app does not have a specific function to hide your chats, but it does have a tool that allows you to do something similar like archiving your chats in a folder, which is the same thing that is identified at a glance from the main interface of the aforementioned platform. Fortunately for those users who for some reason want to hide their chats, there is an unofficial version of WhatsApp called WhatsApp Plus, from here you can hide your chats and even add a security pattern or fingerprint, in Mag we will teach you how to do it, take notes.

Before starting, it is important to clarify this Whatsapp plus Recognized by Meta as “unofficial version“From its original software, so there is a risk to users because it does not have end-to-end encryption technology, and a security mechanism so that only you and the person you are chatting with can see or hear everything. What they are charging. Knowing that, we will first teach you how to download the Plus version , but use it at your own risk, although so far there have been no reports of failures or safety.

How to Download WhatsAPP PLUS APK

To access the latest version of WhatsApp Plus APK without ads, you just need to download the latest update for the platform. Remember that to install the Plus version on your Android phone, you must first remove the original app from The WhatsApp.

It is a fact that you will not be able to download this APK file from Google Play Store, but you can from certain web pages with the help of your favorite browser such as: Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc.

There are three reliable websites where you can get WhatsApp Plus, which are: Bad life And apkpost s I carry .

And s . Go to the pages and click “Download”.

Finally, give permissions to your mobile browser so you can install it.

How to Hide Conversations in WhatsAPP PLUS and Add Security Pattern or Fingerprint

Before registering for the Plus app, you must delete your account from Official WhatsApp .

. Open WhatsApp Plus and create a new account with your phone number.

The next step is to click on one of the chats you want to hide (be careful not to archive).

When the conversation is highlighted, tap on the three lines icon present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, click “Hide Chat”.

Since this is the first time you do this, you will be asked to choose a security method to enter this hidden partition. It can be a security pattern, PIN, password or fingerprint, choose the pattern you prefer.

After creating your password or pattern, you will return to the main interface with the shaded chat, repeat the process to hide the chat and enter your password, now the conversation is gone.

Ready, that’s it, I created a security method so that when someone wants to get into the hidden partition, they will first be asked for a password or pattern. Surely you are wondering, Where are the hidden chats? It’s easy, just click on the word “ The WhatsApp On the WhatsApp Plus home screen located in the top right, enter your password and a list of hidden chats will appear.

Could iPhone 5 have WhatsApp Messenger?

Apple iPhones require at least iOS 10 The WhatsApp As of now, which means all iPhone 5 and above users can continue to use Facebook’s instant messaging app. This also means that the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s will not support the popular messaging app, Website Details. news18.com.