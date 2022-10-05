WhatsApp | How to activate the function to save large storage space | technology | Temporary messages | Pictures | Video | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

It will probably be through groups The WhatsApp Send daily photos (memes) or TikTok videos that gradually take up a lot of storage space. Deleting these files through the gallery of your mobile device turns out to be quite a painstaking work, however, there is a trick so that everything gets deleted automatically in a certain period of time, would you like to know how to do it? We’ll explain it from Depor below. Take note.

did you know The WhatsApp Is it one of the heaviest Android or iOS mobile apps? At first it only takes up a few megabytes, but as you receive more multimedia files, everything will be recorded in the hidden folders of the application, even the ones downloaded by the aforementioned platform sometimes do not appear directly in the gallery, they are custom that is The reason you’re wondering”Why does the internal memory usually fill up so quickly if I have none“.

The solution to this inconvenience is to activate “Temporary Messages”, what are they? It’s a new tool The WhatsApp Responsible for automatically deleting all content of your chats or certain content, this is how you will save a lot of space and you will not receive that annoying warning that says “Insufficient storage“.

Ways to save storage space with WhatsApp

Turn on temporary messages for all chats

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

Now, enter the application and click on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, touch the option “Settings” > “Accounts”.

The next step is to access the “Privacy” section.

Here scroll down and click on the section called Default Message Duration.

Finally, if you want all messages to disappear from your phone at a certain time, select 24 hours, 7 or 90 days. We recommend the former in case you have little storage space.

Enable temporary messages for each conversation

Opens The WhatsApp And enter any conversation, it can be group or personal.

Click on the name of the contact or chat.

Scroll down and tap on Temporary Messages.

Finally, choose 24 hours, 7 or 90 days. This configuration will apply to only one chat, and the previous chat to all.

Why you should clear WhatsApp cache

Clear the cache first The WhatsApp It will free up some space on your mobile device. Often this tends to be more than 1 GB.

Similarly, deleting the app's cache will also prevent the app from suffering from bugs or some bugs.

In the same way, if you want to do this, you will also delete some unwanted files that were only used to update or install The WhatsApp .

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you wish to do so, you must click on "Force Close".

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you wish to do so, you must click on “Force Close”.

To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

