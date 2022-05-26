WhatsApp | How do you put music in your states | Applications | Smart phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of the most downloaded apps in the world. It currently has around 12 billion active users. All of them use text messaging, and they also share a variety of multimedia content such as reactions.

However, unlike Instagram, Facebook or TikTok, the fast messaging platform does not have an audio library for your statuses. Do you want to put music on the so-called status The WhatsApp ? At MAG, they give you a successful trick.

How to put music in your countries on WhatsApp

The first thing would be to open any streaming music app running in the background: for example Spotify.

Then find the song you want and play it.

At that time you should go to WhatsApp.

Click the States tab.

Now when your favorite part of your song comes along, you have to tap the circle and hold.

This way you can put music on WhatsApp in an easy and fast way. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

This way you will record a picture with your favorite music.

Before you post it you can check it out to see how it looks.

Once you have completed this step, you can put it on WhatsApp.

Remember that WhatsApp statuses only remain 24 hours after they are posted.

How to get red WhatsApp on my cell phone

The first thing will be to download WhatsApp Plus Red 10.25 app.

You can download this as APK file through this Link .

. Remember that to use it, you do not need to have a WhatsApp account installed or open on your mobile phone.

Once done, register your number and enter your verification number.

Now you just have to go to the WhatsApp Plus settings.

Select in themes and choose the color red.

When you are done, you will see that all your WhatsApp Plus tabs will turn from green to red.

You can also add another kind of color according to your style.

Remember that using modified WhatsApp can lead to your account being banned in the not too distant future.

It will depend on each person whether they want to use WhatsApp Plus Red or not.

How to know the nickname added on WhatsApp

The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

Then write to that person that you are interested in how they can add you to the app.

Ask him to send you your contact number.

At that moment, the name or nickname with which you were added will appear.

Remember that it is the only way and it is not necessary to install any third party app.

Everything is done from the same WhatsApp.

You can also do this in messaging app groups.

Whenever you want you can change that person’s name as many times as you like.

Why should you clear WhatsApp cache

First of all, clearing the WhatsApp cache will free up some space on your mobile device. Often times this tends to be over 1 GB.

Similarly, deleting the app’s cache will also prevent the app from suffering from bugs or some bugs.

Likewise, if you wish to do so, you will also delete some unwanted files which were only used to update or install WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you want to do this, you should click on “Force Close”.

How to remove the message “Your security code has changed” in WhatsApp