WhatsApp | How do you know who is writing to you without looking at the cell phone | Android | Smart phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you in a critical area and don’t want to take out your cell phone? There are a lot of people who write to The WhatsApp Daily. Although the messages we receive tend to pop up, there is a trick that prevents you from seeing your Android smartphone again.

The steps are very simple and there is no need to install third party apps that end up damaging your Android smartphone. All in the same app The WhatsApp And here at MAG we will show you all the steps that have been and will be.

How do you know who wrote you on WhatsApp without seeing the cell phone

The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

There, go to the contact you want to see if they are writing to you without taking out their cell phone.

Then tap on your profile picture.

In this section you will see the option “Sound” or “Notification”.

There, choose the bell or tone you want to hear when that person texts you.

This way you can add a private voice to your WhatsApp contact. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Now save all settings.

At that moment, every time that friend, family member, or co-worker texts you, it’s going to sound different from the rest.

With this you will no longer have to worry about finding out who talked to you on WhatsApp, the voice will be enough.

