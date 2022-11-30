WhatsApp | How do you know if your number has been leaked by cybercriminals hackers | Dark Web | cell phone | Security | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

do you use The WhatsApp? Then, you should know that a new attack by cybercrime has affected more than 500 million users from 84 countries around the world, since their phone numbers and access to their personal and even financial information, which is already being sold on the dangerous “Dark Web”, has been leaked. Want to know if your number is on the above list made by hackers? It’s something we’re going to explain to you now from Depor. Follow the steps.

Data of people living in the United States is sold for 7 thousand dollars, in the United Kingdom and Germany for more than two thousand dollars. Similarly, other countries are identified as follows: India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt, France. , Turkey, etc., in total there are 84 countries. What is the dark web? Translated into Spanish, it means the dark web, which is the content that is not indexed by public search engines and requires a license or some special software to access that site. This is where users’ personal and banking details are sold without their knowledge.

How to check if your WhatsApp phone number has been leaked by hackers?

Technology portal Internet news He has put together a website that has a search engine capable of detecting if your number has been hacked.

To access the database, click the following Link .

Now, in the box that says "Your email or phone (international format)" add your cell phone number along with the country code, ex: in Peru it is "+51".

Then, click on the green button that says “Check it now”.

Here you will see two warnings: We did not find your data among the filters and "Oh no! Your data has been leaked.

What should you do to protect your information? Change the passwords for all of your accounts using the leaked email addresses, as well as any accounts you have with the hack number.

Change the passwords for all of your accounts using the leaked email addresses, as well as any accounts you have with the hack number. Avoid creating easy-to-guess passwords, preferably creating words that contain special characters, such as: #, %, /, etc.

