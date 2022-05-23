WhatsApp | How do you know if you have scheduled it in the app | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you suspect that someone did not set your schedule? The WhatsApp It is one of the apps that many love to have on their mobile phone, be it Android or iPhone. The app currently has hundreds of emojis and has added reactions.
Yes good The WhatsApp It makes changes with each update, there is a rather strange trick. Do you really want to know if this person added you or not in the messaging app? At MAG they give you all the steps without having to download external software.
How do you know if your friend or partner has added you to WhatsApp
- The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.
- Click Settings and create a broadcast list.
- At that time, you should specify the contacts you have doubts if you have identified them or not.
- When you have everything, you should write a salutation.
- Now wait about an hour to see if everyone you sent has read it.
- If they do not appear in received or read messages, it means that they did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.
- Independently, you can tell that person to add you to the app to continue chatting.
- The good thing about this trick is that it is not necessary to install the famous APK.
Guide for using WhatsApp while playing on ANDROID
- First, go to Settings or Configurations of Androidyou can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.
- Scroll down until you find “Special Functions” > “Game Turbo”, tap on it.
- A page with games will appear, you have to activate them manually. To do this, click on “Settings” in the upper right and activate the keys labeled “Game Turbo” > “In-game shortcuts”, they are off by default.
- The next step is to open the game of your choice.
- On the left side you have a small line colored with lead, after pressing it several tools will be displayed among them The WhatsApp.
