WhatsApp | How do I know if my account has been hacked? What do you do to avoid cloning?

See the main recommendations to avoid hacking your WhatsApp account and what to do in case of cloning.

In recent weeks, there is an increase in cases Account cloning and hacking The WhatsApp. In fact, the PDI warned of a file Message thread that reach some users of the messaging app where they are asked to file Verification code Which, if delivered, allows fraudsters to take over the account.

Usually the message is:

“Hello, good evening, I’m ______. We are renewing our WhatsApp group _____ Are you participating?

If the user agrees, they will get a file text message iconconfirming that the number is registered as Company account. If the said code is delivered, the user You lose access to your contacts.

After that, quite a few were reported Fraud casesSince the person cloned the account Request money on behalf of the user And many people, with the intent to help, end up filing.

How do I know if my WhatsApp account has been hacked?

There is no concrete way To know if your WhatsApp account has been hacked, but there are some signs that can explain it. For example, if you see Messages you didn’t sendchanges to your data, such as your Name and profile picture.

What do you do to avoid cloning?

PDI has made some recommendations to avoid hacking your WhatsApp account. The main thing is Do not receive the mentioned code Verification, because once you do that, you will lose control of the account.

But, if that happens, the first thing is Notify your contacts So that your acquaintances do not become potential victims of fraud.