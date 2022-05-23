WhatsApp | How did your friends add you | Applications | They schedule | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still the most downloaded app in the world. Currently there are more than two billion people using the app. With each update, more new features are added, such as status reactions or emojis.

While adding features to the Meta app little by little, there is a trick that you should try to get rid of: Do you know how your friends set your schedule in The WhatsApp ? To do this, you must perform all the steps that we will tell you in MAG.

How to know the nickname added on WhatsApp

The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

Then write to that person that you are interested in how they can add you to the app.

Ask him to send you your contact number.

At that moment, the name or nickname with which you were added will appear.

Remember that it is the only way and it is not necessary to install any third party app.

Everything is done from the same WhatsApp.

You can also do this in messaging app groups.

Whenever you want you can change that person’s name as many times as you like.

Can I see who added me on WhatsApp?

Enter your contact list and select the ones you want to know if they have added you or not. You can also filter by name. You will also see a WhatsApp message stating that only people with your saved number will receive your message, the website notes. marketresearchtelecast.com.

How to activate colored letters in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to login to Google Play.

Now just download the app bluewords .

. Set it as default and now enter WhatsApp.

When you grant the corresponding permissions, just go to any conversation.

You will notice that when you type, a new keyboard will appear.

Just select the blue letters and start writing your message.

With this you will already have the colored characters in the WhatsApp application.

You can also use it on Instagram, Messenger, or traditional text messages.

