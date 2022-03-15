WhatsApp has released the list of mobile phones that it will stop working on in the next few days: What are they

The WhatsApp Share a list of smartphones you have the app on It will stop working Over the next few days, because they are devices that are running old versions of their operating systems and no longer support the constant updates that application developers release with the aim of improving them and adding new features.

The Updates One of the most used messaging apps in the world It is installed automaticallyunless it requires additional permissions, which is why the company insists that the devices are compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp.

An important clarification is that despite the “systematic blackout” that will occur during the month of March, users who wish to continue using the app on their phones will be able to continue to do so, but May be exposed to potential cyber attacks Account and data theft.

This will happen because mobile phones will no longer be able to receive new security updates from Meta, since it happens periodically, the company will stop providing support for some Android smartphones from Google and iOS from Apple in their old versions.

What phones will WhatsApp stop working on?

The messaging service will no longer receive updates on those devices that have Android 4.04 And the iOS 9 or Previous versionswhich will gradually determine the interruption of support.

Android phones that will run out of WhatsApp updates

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Matte, Ascend D2

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3 Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo

Aharon: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8

iPhone Cell Phones That Won’t Have WhatsApp Updates

From the company they recommended that users with any of these devices acquire a more modern device in order to continue using all functions of WhatsApp and receive security updates.