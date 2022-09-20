WhatsApp | Guide to recover app photos and videos on broken screen mobile phone | technology | Features | computer | computer | nda | nnni | sports game

Protect your cell phone Android Using glass or water mica is one of the best options to prevent the device screen from being broken, however, if the device is subjected to a very strong blow, this component is likely to crack into several pieces and in the worst case is that the liquid spreads all over, in this kind of situation it will be It is impossible to manipulate the smartphone.

If you have stored photos and videos on your phone The WhatsApp that you still want to keep, it is possible to recover these files without having to take your device to the technical service, you only need a USB cable and a computer or laptop. We will explain from Depor how to save the photos and videos that you have received or sent via the aforementioned instant messaging platform.

So you can recover photos and videos from WHASTAPP on broken screen mobile phone

First, connect the “C” type input of the USB cable to your cell phone Android And the ones that stayed on the PC or laptop.

Now, wait for the computer to recognize the device.

From your computer, go to “This PC” and then to your smartphone unit.

Here click on “Android” > “Media” > “com.WhatsApp” > “WhatsApp” > “Media” folder.

The next step is to click on “WhatsApp photos” or “WhatsApp videos”, you can also save documents, audios, gifs, etc.

Finally, select all the files and go to a folder on the computer.

Why you should clear WhatsApp cache

Clear the cache first The WhatsApp It will free up some space on your mobile device. Often this tends to be more than 1 GB.

Similarly, deleting the app's cache will also prevent the app from suffering from bugs or some bugs.

In the same way, if you want to do this, you will also delete some unwanted files that were only used to update or install The WhatsApp .

. It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you wish to do so, you must click on “Force Close”.

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you wish to do so, you must click on “Force Close”.

To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

