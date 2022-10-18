WhatsApp Gold Link | Download APK | Latest version | Download | October 2022 | Applications | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp Now it allows you not only to send documents with a maximum of 2GB, but also to interact with any message emoji, leave a group without notifying others and even be able to hide the annoying “online”.

However, sometimes people tend to search for more features within WhatsApp, that’s why they download WhatsApp Gold . Do you already have the latest version? Here we tell you how to get it on your Android device.

Download WHATSAPP GOLD APK: Latest Version

To get WhatsApp Gold on your cell phone, you have to uninstall the normal WhatsApp.

Remember that it is always a good idea to make a backup to avoid losing your chats.

Now enter this Link .

. With this, you can have WhatsApp Gold on your device.

Remember to give your smartphone the appropriate permissions to install the APK.

When you’re done, just enter your cell phone number and verification code.

At that moment, you can get WhatsApp Gold quickly.

In case you don’t like it, you can uninstall it without problems and use normal WhatsApp.

Disadvantages of Whatsapp Plus

So why shouldn’t users have this version if it gives you more benefits? For three main reasons: first, as we said before, if they can determine that you are using this program, they can suspend your account forever, although in many cases not detected; Secondly, since it is an APK, you cannot download it directly from the Android Google Play Store, but from external sites and manually; And third, it is not 100% secure or private because it lacks end-to-end encryption.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR FRIEND IS USING WHATSAPP PLUS

Never connects to the Internet: Until now, WhatsApp Plus allows you to hide the famous “Internet” using the “Airplane mode” option. This way you won’t see that you are online, but you can continue chatting.

Until now, WhatsApp Plus allows you to hide the famous “Internet” using the “Airplane mode” option. This way you won’t see that you are online, but you can continue chatting. It doesn’t look like you’re writing: Another intriguing detail of WhatsApp Plus is that it allows you to hide the word “writing” not only from group conversations, but also from individual conversations.

Another intriguing detail of WhatsApp Plus is that it allows you to hide the word “writing” not only from group conversations, but also from individual conversations. Exclusive emojis: Although WhatsApp is expected to add more emojis by the end of the year, they are already first in WhatsApp Plus.

Although WhatsApp is expected to add more emojis by the end of the year, they are already first in WhatsApp Plus. I can see your disappearing photos: In order to protect your privacy, WhatsApp has implemented the photos and videos that you see only once. In WhatsApp Plus, you can view these files whenever you want.

