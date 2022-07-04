WhatsApp gets updated with the privacy option we’ve all been waiting for

Involved

WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows you to hide when you are online.

Privacy was one of the main obstacles to The WhatsApp Since its inception, it is something that a messaging platform possesses Goal For this reason , Recently, a series of improvements have been implemented in this area such as Possibility Export the backup stored in Google Drive on your device also Double verification code to sign in if you’re already using your account on another device.

In this sense, we just met, Thanks to specialized media WABetaInfoWhich WhatsApp is working to include in its app The privacy option we’ve all been waiting for.

WhatsApp will finally get its own incognito mode

Until now, WhatsApp allowed you to control who can see the last connection time, but Not the current situation online, whether you are connected to the Internet or not. Well, that will change very soon as the messaging app is working on a feature It will allow you to hide when you are online.

As you can see in the screenshot we leave you on these lines, in the future update, WhatsApp will implement a new option inside the section Privacy through which you can Configure who can see you when you’re online The ability to choose between four options:

everybody ( everybody )

) my contacts ( My contacts )

) My contacts except … ( My contacts except… )

) no one (no one)

This new feature, which is still under development, was discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, but the instant messaging platform is expected to implement this functionality. Also in the experimental variants of the application Android and desktop.

How to transcribe WhatsApp audio to text without playing it or marking it as read

If you want to enjoy these and other functions before the rest, we advise you to do so Sign up for the WhatsApp for Android beta program sooner.

