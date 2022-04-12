WhatsApp | Find out how to use the app without a SIM | phone | phone number | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | wander | technology | DualMessenger | Messaging | chips | nda | nnni | data

The WhatsApp It is an instant communication platform that currently has two basic requirements so that you can use it on your mobile device: First, your cell phone must be running Android 4.1 or later, and in the case of iPhones, it must be from iOS 10 onwards; Second, that you have a SIM from any phone operator, however, today we are going to teach you a new trick so that you can chat through the app without your phone having that SIM. Take note.

when downloading The WhatsApp For the first time, whether from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, when you open it it will automatically ask you to accept its terms and conditions and then register a mobile phone number, if you do not have a SIM card you will be stuck in this passed.

There are many mobile devices that have a tool that duplicates an application The WhatsApp, means you can use up to two different accounts on the same phone, but the strange thing is that some devices don’t accept dual SIM, so you will ask yourself, How can I register in the other app? It’s simple, just apply the following steps:

So you can use WhatsApp without a SIM card

First, download whatsapp messenger From your mobile device with any operating system.

Now, to perform this trick, you will need another phone, it is not important that it is a smartphone or have an internet connection, it should only have a SIM card and can receive calls or SMS (Important).

Go back to your smartphone that does not have a SIM, or which has a SIM but you want to register another account in the duplicate app.

Accept the terms and conditions, click continue and add your second mobile phone number and we highlight, it may be out of date, the ones that were made over 15 years ago.

The WhatsApp It will send you a text message with a code to the second phone so it can actually verify your identity.

Finally, put this code in your existing smartphone app and you will be able to register and configure your name, information, profile picture, etc.

Although it seems counterintuitive not to use this SIM from a second cell phone in your current mobile device, there is a simple reason why users should not, which is that many devices, regardless of brand or model, do not accept dual SIM cards. Or it does not have a double slot to add.

