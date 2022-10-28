WhatsApp | Find out all the dangers of using WhatsApp Plus on your Android phone | technology | Features | Applications | APK files | Tools | nda | nnni | sports game

Definitely still talking by The WhatsAppthe instant messaging service developed by Meta Corporation, which has more than 4 billion users worldwide, a number that would have been higher if some software were not there.unofficialFrom the above-mentioned application, such as: WhatsApp Plus, APK for Android that includes exclusive functions and tools that are not available in the stable version itself.

Although the functions Whatsapp plus It looks tempting, since you can hide the “online” connection and the “writing …” status when you go to reply to a message; Enable a secret section where you will save some conversations; See how many times someone has opened the status you posted, etc. From Depor, we’ll tell you the most serious risks you might run if you plan to download and register your number in this version.

These are the risks that may occur when downloading and using WhatsApp Plus

virus WhatsApp Plus is not an app that you download directly from the Android Google Play Store, it’s an APK or a program that you get through certain web pages, so the main risk is that you may run the risk of installing “malware” or “Jocker” virus if you don’t choose the site the correct.

Message encryption s: WhatsApp Plus does not include end-to-end encryption, and a security mechanism so that only you and the person you are talking to can read, view or listen to everything you send to each other. In short, your conversations are not private and neither are your backups.

s: WhatsApp Plus does not include end-to-end encryption, and a security mechanism so that only you and the person you are talking to can read, view or listen to everything you send to each other. In short, your conversations are not private and neither are your backups. block your number : In the event that WhatsApp Messenger (Official) detects that you are using other versions instead of the original, they will continue to block your number temporarily or permanently and you will never be able to register in the stable app again. They indicate everything in their terms and conditions.

: In the event that WhatsApp Messenger (Official) detects that you are using other versions instead of the original, they will continue to block your number temporarily or permanently and you will never be able to register in the stable app again. They indicate everything in their terms and conditions. to support: Some versions of WhatsApp Plus do not have the “Backup” function, so if you decide to open your account on another cell phone, you will not be able to restore the conversations.

The trick to see who sees my country in WHATSAPP PLUS

Opens Whatsapp plus And post the status as in the official app only.

And post the status as in the official app only. No prior modification necessary.

Next, look at your story and tap the eye icon at the bottom so you can see all the contacts who have viewed your status, even those who have read receipts disabled.

Finally, click on the radio button that appears next to each user and you will know how many times they have opened your status.

