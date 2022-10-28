Friday afternoon, around 2:30pm and for about an hour there was a fall in platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, affiliated with the technology company Meta, which caused outages and failures in the service.

According to the Downdetector platform report, the flaws in the . platform WhatsApp was associated with sending and receiving messages and connecting to the server.

in case if Facebookproblems reported by users of the social network Registered both in the web or desktop version, as well as in the application.

Issues are logged on Facebook in the desktop and app version. picture: Julian de Rosa. EFE

also in InstagramAccording to netizen reports, The crashes were mainly related to logging in and uploading a file feed.



During that time, the two social networks and instant messaging platform had spotty service.

