WhatsApp | Easter | How to change the logo to a cross | Applications | icon | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

do you use The WhatsApp To talk to whoever you want just by getting their cell phone number? You will love this trick for sure. Within days Holy Week Many holidays will benefit to be able to video call or call their loved ones.

In order for you to have space to think, we present to you here a file Simple Tutorial to Change Logo The WhatsApp for the cross. Already done? Remember that you can also use another emoji.

HOW TO CHANGE THE WHATSAPP LOGO FOR CROSS

The first thing will be to download the Nova Launcher app.

Once you do that, you will need to set it as default.

To do this, you should go to Settings, Apps and Default Apps. In Launcher or Launcher, you have to choose Nova Launcher.

Now go to Google and search for cross emoji in PNG.

Remember that you can also change the WhatsApp logo with the icon you want. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

After that, just hold the WhatsApp logo for a couple of seconds and an edit option will appear.

Find the cross image you downloaded and that’s it.

With this, you have replaced the traditional WhatsApp icon with a cross with a purple background for Easter.

