WhatsApp | Do you mean “gpi” in your conversations | Meaning | chat | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of the most downloaded apps worldwide. With it, you can check the statuses that your friends upload daily, but also talk to them about any topic and even share interesting multimedia content.

but also through The WhatsApp You can express joy and even discomfort. Do you really know what “gpi” means? Well, this is one of the words most used by young people and it has nothing to do with the institution. Here we explain.

What does “GPI” mean in WhatsApp

The word “gpi” has the same structure as “XD” or “xoxo”.

Although it is not an acronym defined by the Royal Spanish Academy, you can use it to memorize words.

“Gpi” means “Thank you for inviting”.

You can use it when you discover that a group of your friends has been invited to a meeting, but you haven’t.

Have you ever wondered what “gpi” means? The word became popular among young people. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

It is also useful in expressing disagreement with a fact.

In the case of the output you’ve accepted, you can also use “gpi” as a form of thanks.

APK files that you cannot use because they will lock your WhatsApp account forever

Whatsapp plus

GB WhatsApp

Fouad WhatsApp

OBWhatsApp

Any other WhatsApp status.

Remember that these programs do not offer you the same security as whatsapp messenger, means that anyone will be able to access the content of your conversations, similarly, you could be a victim of a cyber attack due to lack of encryption. Another detail to highlight is that no backups can be made.

Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time