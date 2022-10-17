WhatsApp | China does not allow the use of the application: know the reasons for censorship | Messaging | social networks | technology | Features | Tools | nda | nnni | sports game

Currently, The WhatsApp It has already exceeded 4 billion users, a number that has accumulated in different parts of the world and is expected to continue to rise, however, the aforementioned instant messaging application is not available in all countries, and this is the case in China, an Asian country where its use is prohibited Exactly, for what reason? It’s something we’ll explain to you below from Depor. Take note.

The reasons are not personal, not that the Chinese authorities do not like Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of GoalIn fact, they have even banned the use of TikTok, a short video app created in that country that belongs to the company ByteDance, since the developers of this company have permission to test it, the censorship only applies to the rest of the citizens.

Why China banned the use of WhatsApp

In China it is not possible to chat The WhatsApp Nor with the help of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with a secure extension of your local area network over a public or uncensored network like the Internet, the technology portal highlighted”VI“.

It is important to clarify that in 2017, The WhatsApp Yes, it can be used in China, everything changed after the increased restrictions that are shared on the Internet and when “Great Firewall o The “Golden Shield Project”, a cybersecurity mechanism and initiative involving Internet censorship and monitoring by the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China.

Surely you are wondering, what app replaces WhatsApp? China’s messaging app is WeChat, and it is not only used to send or receive messages, but it is also possible to make calls, video calls and other functions to communicate with your friends, family or co-workers.

