WhatsApp adds a new tool for adding contacts through chats | Applications | app | mobile | Android | sports game

Have you ever entered a beta server from The WhatsApp? The app has an invite system for this alternative app where the community can access the content before it officially reaches all the servers. There, for example, changes to video calls have been tested during the pandemic.

Recently, an important change to the system was reported that allows you to share contacts or phone numbers through chats. In WhatsApp Android beta version 2.22.8.11 this new item is already available.

As explained by WaBetainfo, some beta testers have access to a new menu when you tap a phone number in a chat. Previously, if you press it, only two options will appear: “Add a number” and “Call or dial”.

However, in the screenshots shared by the broker mentioned above, you can see when you can chat directly with that number without having to add it. Of course, it will appear as an unknown contact in your chat list.

To add it, you will have to go to the bottom and press the “Add Contact” button. This way, you can only share one person’s phone number in the chat so that group members can talk to them.

WhatsApp adds a new tool for adding contacts through chats. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

