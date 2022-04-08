WhatsApp 6 offers reactions with emojis for messages and more privacy options

The app will add more feedback

The WhatsApp Included a new button for feedback. This option is added to those already announced in recent days.

We must remember that two weeks ago the app published the beta version of Android 2.22.8.3, where they warned Six different emojis to reply to messages.

These first 6 reactions are the same as already included on Facebook, also owned by Meta i.e. “I love it”, “I love it”, “smile”, “surprise”, “sad” and “Thank you”.

Recently, WABetaInfo I set it The app was implemented by the Google Play Beta Program and is a new update that integrates a button with a six-feed option.

Although this section was not accessible, the button with the plus (+) symbol indicates that the user will be able to reply to messages with an emoji other than those listed above.

This new version of Feedback Messages is in development and at the moment it is unknown what new graphics the app plans to introduce as well as a release date for beta testers.

Photos and videos in temporary chats will be deleted automatically

Another novelty is that the application will automatically delete the files sent and received in it temporary conversations, Such as photos or videos, in order to ensure that you experience privacy in these conversations.

In Google Play Beta Program version for Android 2.22.4.14, sYou can see that the platform automatically disables the option to save files in this type of chat.

Temporary messages are available from November 2020 (Credit: WhatsApp)

This means that when the temporary chat option is activated, multimedia files are not automatically saved to the phone gallery, but must be deactivated in order for the application to continue with the usual saving.

This option was selected by WABetaInfoIt only affected files received through these chats, as users can still save chat screenshots to the gallery.

What is new is that the company is now implementing these changes in the visibility of multimedia files for all iOS and Android users.

In addition, at the time of deleting the temporary chat, The app will no longer automatically open a window where you can select the “Save to Gallery” option for files received via temporary chat.

The app informs users that in order to keep files from these chats, such as photos, videos, or GIFs, users must turn off the temporary messages option.

This limitation has just started to apply, so users who want to save temporary chat files have time to do so before this latest update of the messaging app arrives.

WhatsApp launched temporary messages that disappear after a certain time, at the end of 2020, while in the summer of 2021 it introduced a function that makes photos and videos disappear as soon as they are viewed.

How to turn temporary chats on or off

In the event that you want to activate the function in a one-on-one conversation, you must open the conversation, touch the name of the contact, then “Temporary messages” then “Continue” and, finally, “Activated”. To deactivate the option, repeat these steps while pressing “Inactive”.

The application allows you to choose the time after which messages in temporary chats will be deleted



In the event that you want to activate the function in a group chat, you must follow the same steps, and only the administrator will be the only one who can do this. So, whoever manages the group will have to open the WhatsApp group chat, touch the group name, choose Temporary Messages, go ahead and select Activated. To deactivate, you must do the same, but in the end, press “Deactivated”.

