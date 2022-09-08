WhatsApp | 5 news coming to iPhone | Latest version | Update | Apple | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Applications | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you someone who loves to use your iPhone for everything? The WhatsApp It is one of those applications that are necessary for everything. With it, you can not only make free calls and video calls, but also chat in an unlimited and free way with everyone. But the changes have now been reported.

The latest update has not only reached Android phones but iPhones as well. What are all the things you can do now The WhatsApp ? If you have an Apple cell phone, here we will tell you all the details that the latest version of the Meta app has to offer.

5 novels that WhatsApp brings to iPhone

Hide “Online”: Although it is still being tested, this novelty of being able to hide the famous “Internet” is expected to come true soon. If you have WhatsApp Beta on your iPhone, you may be able to view it from Settings, Privacy, and Last Connection Time.

Create communities: Now in the bottom area of ​​WhatsApp another tab has been added, that of Communities. With it, you can talk to 512 people at the same time to keep your conversations tidy.

Make calls to 32 people at the same time: This is another novelty. With it, you can make a call with several people, for example, those who make up the family group.

You can now update WhatsApp on your iPhone to enjoy the news. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Use WhatsApp without a mobile phone: Another detail that has already been on Android for a long time is that now on iPhone it is not necessary to use WhatsApp Web without your mobile by your side.

Mute someone on calls: You can now mute anyone by simply clicking on their profile. Remember that you will only do this as long as you are the group admin.

How to activate the new function of temporary messages in WhatsApp

First of all, you should know that this new version of temporary messages is only present, at the moment, in version 2.22.16.8 of WhatsApp Beta for Android.

Even though you have activated the temporary messages in WhatsApp, they tend to disappear completely, that is, there is nothing left.

But now every time you activate this function, the new chats will disappear, thus leaving the oldest ones to avoid losing any kind of data.

For this you just have to go to WhatsApp.

Then go to Settings & Privacy and select “Default Duration”.

At that moment you will see an option that says “You must select them”.

Click there and you will see that you can select all your friends who have the Temporary Messages widget active.

