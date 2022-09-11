What will the iPhone 14 Pro’s dynamic island look like on the iPad?

The new iPads could have the best of the iPhone 14 Pro!

The dynamic island It was one of the most praised changes in iPhone 14 Pro. Which is this even though it was known Apple’s decision to replace the notchFew would have imagined that this elegant and very practical component was introduced a few days ago.

But enthusiasm was not the only thing, and there are already those who have gone further What would this island look like on iPad. This time it was Designer Parker Ortolani, who took on the task of embodying the proposal With an amazing result.

Dynamic Island Concept on iPad

The first thing he took into account was the measurements of the iPad. Thus, instead of suggesting a larger island, the designer imagined several smaller islands on the iPad called the “Island Menus.” It explains that you can “hover over Dynamic Island areas to access powerful features from your favorite iPad apps.”

This change could improve multitasking as it could allow “apps to live at the top of the screen” while offering shortcut menus for quick access. Apple recently brought Universal Control to the iPad and Mac and is now working on Stage Manager, and the new Dynamic Island chapter might be perfect for new iPad Pro models.

Since the components and functions of the iPhone and iPad naturally have a lot in common, it makes sense that Dynamic Island will also come to the hardware, which Apple has reserved for them. upcoming eventSo far, analysts expect it to take place in October and will focus on iPads and Macs. Which makes more sense, as Apple has to officially release macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.