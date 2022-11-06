What will happen to Max Cross? Rohnert rules out a return to Union Berlin

Max Kroos wants to take on a new challenge again – but according to manager Oliver Rohnert, a return to 1. FC Union Berlin is out of the question.

Berlin – What will happen Max Cross (34)? in Wolfsburg VFL The infamous star is ready to take on a new challenge – back to 1. FC Union Berlin However, it is excluded.

Federation manager Oliver Rohnert (50) has stopped the possibility of Max Kroos returning. © Soeren Stache / German Press Agency GmbH / dpa



At least that’s what the union director Oliver Rohnert (50) announced. A recent post in Berlin So you will not fail for financial reasons.

“Why I don’t bring him back is not for economic reasons, but I always think that when the player leaves us, I think the appeal is no longer the same. And that would be unwise for both sides”, explained 50. – General DPA.

Cruz switched from Iron to Wolverhampton in January and helped Volkswagen club remain in the league under former coach Werder Florian Kohfeldt (40).

However, the 40-year-old was sent off again after the season and replaced by champion coach Niko Kovac (51).

Cross remained, although according to “picture“It contained a Kohfeldt clause that would have allowed him to move for a low fee if the coach had been sacked by the end of June.

Back in the past, he probably would have preferred to take this opportunity to get out. with the SV Werder Bremen Another former team of the striker handled the comeback campaign, which was said to have failed due to high salary demands.