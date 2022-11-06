What will happen to Max Cross? Rohnert rules out a return to Union Berlin

Max Kroos wants to take on a new challenge again – but according to manager Oliver Rohnert, a return to 1. FC Union Berlin is out of the question.
Berlin – What will happen Max Cross (34)? in Wolfsburg VFL The infamous star is ready to take on a new challenge – back to 1. FC Union Berlin However, it is excluded.
At least that’s what the union director Oliver Rohnert (50) announced. A recent post in Berlin So you will not fail for financial reasons.
“Why I don’t bring him back is not for economic reasons, but I always think that when the player leaves us, I think the appeal is no longer the same. And that would be unwise for both sides”, explained 50. – General DPA.
Cruz switched from Iron to Wolverhampton in January and helped Volkswagen club remain in the league under former coach Werder Florian Kohfeldt (40).
However, the 40-year-old was sent off again after the season and replaced by champion coach Niko Kovac (51).
Cross remained, although according to “picture“It contained a Kohfeldt clause that would have allowed him to move for a low fee if the coach had been sacked by the end of June.
Back in the past, he probably would have preferred to take this opportunity to get out. with the SV Werder Bremen Another former team of the striker handled the comeback campaign, which was said to have failed due to high salary demands.
The scandal followed in September: Kovac Cruz was expelled from the team And in an interview in front of the cameras, he even announced that the career of the 34-year-old was over.
Of course, Kruse didn’t want to put up with that and immediately responded: “I think I’ll decide for myself when I take my time at Bundesliga is over. Nobody decides that for me.”
He wants to decide his future by winter at the latest. The offensive strategist is currently suffering from a thigh injury. The exit from Wolfsburg seems certain, but where does it lead its way?
Union Berlin Blog: 4th consecutive European Cup win!
He has been flirting with a move to the MLS for a long time, also because his son lives in the United States. But Max Kroos may stop again in the German league before he leaves the country, and a return to Bremen may succeed.
Because when he took part in Claudio Pizarro’s farewell match (44), the fans frantically celebrated him at Weser Stadium, but one can certainly lower salary expectations just before the big money shows up in the US again.
Cover photo: Swen Pförtner / dpa, Soeren Stache / Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH / dpa (photo montage)
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer