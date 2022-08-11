What we know about the new Netflix thriller with Emily Deschanel

Netflix is ​​about to release a new mini-series in the colors of action and crime. It is located around Satan in Ohio, an eight-episode 45-minute series based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daria Bulatin about a true story. This new thriller title starring Daria Bulatin herself as presenter and screenwriter, will feature a famous face from the small screen, Emily Deschanel, best known for her role as Temperance Brennan in bones and Angela in animal kingdom Who in this series will play Susan, a psychiatrist who will provide hospitality to a mysterious girl who will change her life forever. But let’s get into more detail to find out what we know about this new and highly anticipated Netflix movie.

Satan’s conspiracy in Ohio

When hospital psychiatrist Susan Mattis harbors a mysterious girl who has escaped from a cult, her world is turned upside down and her family is in danger of destruction.

Who is in the cast of Devil in Ohio

Ohio’s Devil’s Netflix will star Emily Deschanel, Susan, with Sam Jaeger as Peter, then there’s Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as May, Zaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen and Naomi Tan. Danny.

When Devil in Ohio appears on Netflix

Satan in Ohio It will debut on the streaming platform on September 2 in all countries where the service is active.