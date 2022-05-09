What to watch on Netflix this week (May 9-15)

Our regular schedule is back with new Netflix releases this week. The world’s most popular streaming platform keeps producing new and interesting episodic stories for you to follow and become passionate about. In this new week of May 9-15, there are many new releases not to be missed from the new crime series 42 days in the dark to wild beauty Dramatic thriller about a fraudulent new legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s novels.

But let’s get into more detail to understand the exciting stories that lie ahead on Netflix this new week in early May.

42 Days in the Dark (May 11)

This week’s first new Netflix release titled 42 days in the dark It is a six-episode series that tells the story of a woman named Cecilia that begins after the disappearance of her sister Veronica in a race against time to find her. During the research, Cecilia has to struggle against the neglect of the authorities, the prejudices of society and the torment of the media.

Savage Beauty (May 12)

Another new Netflix release this week 2nd of May is wild beauty, a crime based on a fraud that took place fifteen years before the story began. Don and Grace Bengu tested a toxic product on a group of street children. Zinhle Manzini is one of the survivors who returns for revenge. The girl becomes the invisible force that drives Bhengu to ruin, and reveals her family’s secrets. But when innocent people get involved, Zinhle finds himself on the edge of his own dark side and has to decide whether he wants justice or just revenge.

Lincoln’s Lawyer (May 13)

Finally, the much awaited movie will be released this week lincoln attorney, The series is based on Michael Connelly’s novels about the idealistic and nonconformist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs a law firm from the back seat of Lincoln and pursues cases big and small in the vast city of Los Angeles. Angelis. Based on the bestseller by the famous American writer, the first season is a quote the listIt is the second novel in the series the defense lawyer.