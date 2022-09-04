What time is it in Chile | When does the time change? How do I fix the time on my cell phone

Tonight at first the time will have changed, but the referendum has modified the procedure. However, hundreds of cell phones and computers have changed their automatic time.

This weekend, the time in Chile must be changed, but the referendum is taking place on Sunday and in order not to create further confusion, it was decided to hold the procedure for a week.

Still, there are many Electronic devices, cell phones, computers and even internet-based programming that they have Automatic time change And this Sunday morning they’re going to change their clocks. for himself in RedGol We help you check the correct time in Chile Make no mistake on the 4th of September.

What time is it in Chile now?

You must remember that Tonight, Saturday 3 September, and the beginning of Sunday 4 September, the time has not changedso they are the same and have not been modified.

If your smartphone or any electronic device in your home changes the time automatically, you can confirmCheck the time by entering here the Navy’s official website Who holds the timeline for the regions of the country live.

You can also see below the RedGol LIVE watch in Chilean time:

How do I change the time on my smartphone?

How to change the time on Android: 1. Select Settings to open the Settings menu. 2. Navigate to the date and time option and select it. 3. Select Automatic. 4. If the option is turned off, verify that the correct date, time, and time zone is selected. How to change the time on iPhone: 1. Open the Settings app and go to the “General” option. 2. Select the “Date and time” option. 3. Activate the “Auto” option if you want the device to automatically take the time and date from the Internet. 4. Otherwise, you can manually adjust the time and date. Make sure the time, date, and time zone are correct.

When is the time change in Chile?

So that there is no confusion, you should know that the time change happened in 2022 and will happen the next morning Sunday 11 September on meSaturday night September 10, as you prefer.