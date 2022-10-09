What opens and closes during Columbus Day in the US? Hours of supermarkets, banks and more

(CNN) – Columbus Day, and now Indigenous Peoples Day, will be celebrated on Monday October 10 this year, and while some will have a day off from work or school, others may be wondering what errands they can run or what movies to watch.

The federal holiday is always celebrated on the second Monday in October.

President Joe Biden officially recognized Indigenous Peoples Day last year by signing a Advertising which states that federal policies have “systematically sought to assimilate and displace indigenous peoples and eliminate indigenous cultures.”

This is what will open and close on Monday.

financial institutions

Although many banks are closed, some of them, notably TD Bank, will remain open. The country’s two largest banks, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, will not open on Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be traded. The Fed will be closed.

Post offices

The United States Postal Service will be closed and will not deliver mail or packages.

However, all FedEx services, including express and ground shipping, will be operated. UPS will also open as normal.

selling by pieces

Major retail and grocery stores will open tomorrow, including Walmart, Target, and other major chains. Be sure to check with local retailers to see if they’ll be taking the holiday.

Governmental institutions

Government buildings will be closed Monday for the federal holiday, including the DMV, libraries and government offices.