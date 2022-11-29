What makes us different from Finland?

“From a cognitive point of view, Finnish and Spanish language learning is the same, it’s very similar,” says Finnish neuropsychologist and researcher Pekka Rasanen, who was surprised by the difference in basic learning outcomes between Argentine boys and those from his country. He says there are between 98 and 99% who finish first grade able to read, while here nearly 50% cannot read well at the end of primary school.

The conclusion is that something is failing at the level of the Argentine educational system. As some students may make mistakes, there may be some teachers who fail in their mission, but when the results are so disastrous on the level of all students across the country, what you have to look at is What is going on in the way it is taught in Argentina.



Neuropsychologist and brain researcher Pekka Rasanen during his visit to the country. Photo: Maxi Vila

The system in Finland goes to great lengths to ensure this, says Razanen Every first grader learns basic skillsRead, write and perform basic arithmetic operations. They don’t set goals they can’t achieve. The aim is to achieve minimum abilities without which, subsequently, progress in learning is not possible.

A third of Finnish boys have problems in first grade, but for them There are teachers who provide support during the year. The whole school is focused on achieving the goal. It is not allowed to reach the end of the year with students who do not have basic knowledge. And the results are in sight.

That’s right Social conditions affect learningToday, more than half of Argentine students live in poverty and their daily life is very different from that of the majority of Finnish students in terms of social security, the support they receive from their families, the security of the environment in which they live or their nutrition.

But for experts this Forces to redouble efforts and review teaching methods. It also forces us to consider whether some priorities should not be changed. For example, how about a scheme for the best teachers to go to first grade? How can you make sure that there are the most trained, motivated and best paid people? Is this possible?

From a cognitive point of view, learning Finnish and Spanish are very similar. We’ll have to start changing, because the results can’t be very different.

See also

See also