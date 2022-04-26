What Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, said about Musk and buying Twitter

The founder of Amazon and another of the richest people in the world, Jeff Bezos, pointed to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Without qualifying the novelty in terms of acquisitions, the billionaire also brought up the debate about whether The purchase leaves the door open for China to take control of the social network co-founded by Jack Dorsey.

Bezos wonders Whether Musk will have the ability to handle the situation.

In a tweet, the Amazon strongman questioned whether Musk, who acquired the social network for $44 billion, would allow Beijing to be “more influential in the public arena,” referring to the debates swirling around Twitter.

Twitter has been canceled in China, where Elon Musk has closely related businesses that focus specifically on the Tesla car brand.

Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolute,” has been criticizing content edits on Twitter for years, so it is expected that when he is in control, he will release those restrictions.

Bezos suggests that this could Opening a portal to China to influence the debate on the social network.

Musk’s access to Twitter is likely to reopen the entrance to the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has been blocked from the network since activists linked to the former White House leader seized the Capitol.

Tesla’s business relies heavily on sales in China, both for production (it has a factory in Beijing) and for sale. This raises questions about the independence of the “new Twitter” that may or may not be under Musk’s control.

“Has the Chinese government gained some influence in the public arena?” Bezos wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, April 26, shortly after the network was sold to the South African businessman.

My answer to this question may be no. The most likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than Twitter censorship,” he later wrote.

And it ended:But we will see. Musk is very good at dealing with these kinds of complications.”

Elon Musk tweeted hours before announcing the sale: “Hopefully even my fiercest critics are still on Twitter, because that’s what free speech is.”

Musk vs. Bezos: Fighting Billionaires

It must be remembered that both millionaires are facing each other in a race to conquer space.

Jeff Bezos Owns blue origin (Plus Amazon and The Washington Post, among others.)

Elon Musk Leadership SpaceX He has shares in Tesla and PayPal. In addition to buying Twitter.

