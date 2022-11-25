What is Wi-Fi 7 and what are its advantages for users?

Wireless communication technology is developing rapidly, and if only two years ago we were surprised by the arrival of WIFI 6 to our homes, and now we have her successor ready, The new Wi-Fi 7 standard, which promises to revolutionize the communication sector.

Advances don’t give room for other technologies to catch up on themselves, in which case Wi-Fi 6 is still absent in many homes and you should now upgrade to the next level.

Wi-Fi 7 will be the next internet connection standard for our devices, Reaching the promise of a big jump in speed and a big improvement in bandwidth. Faster, with lower latency and in tests already to be a reality in the not too long term.

Wi-Fi 7 was scheduled to officially reach homes in 2024. However,Or, last year, companies like MediaTek already ran the first tests under this standard and even manufacturers like TP-Link moved ahead by presenting the first models of compatible routers and equipment for this year 2023.

But what is Wi-Fi 7 really? What advantages does it provide and how can it affect the way equipment is connected inside the home?

What is this Wi-Fi 7 and what improvements it offers

Wi-Fi 7 is the technical name for IEEE 802.11be, a wireless communications protocol that originated with the idea of Offers better performance, higher bandwidth, and greater energy efficiency over Wi-Fi 6.

The goal is to reach new levels of performance in connections to routers and mobile terminals.

Wi-Fi 7 works with a true tri-band connectivity scheme, being compatible with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, but unlike previous versions of the standard it will be possible to use several of them simultaneously.

To be able to use multiple bands at the same time, Wi-Fi 7 uses a technology called Multi-Link Operation (MLO), a system that, in addition to aggregating frequency bands and channels to achieve greater speed, is able to reduce latency and increase the stability of connections.

Wi-Fi 7 doubles the bandwidth and speed of previous standards. To do this, it increases the channel bandwidth, increasing it from 160MHz to 320MHz.

WiFi 7 allows multiple resource units (RU) to be assigned to a single user for greater data transfer efficiency. Until now, each user could only send or receive data in the assigned resource unit. You can now do this on several of them at the same time.

It improved MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), thus offering higher transfer rates, greater coverage, more users connected at the same time and an overall more stable network.

What will Wi-Fi 7 be used for at home?

Wi-Fi 7 was born thinking of being the standard that allows new forms of entertainment and remote work to be implemented at scale.

For example, manufacturers such as MediaTek point out that Wi-Fi 7 will be an important base for creating 4K and 8K content reproductions. In the same way, latency in games will be kept to a minimum, which is a relevant point in the midst of the streaming game era.

It will also be key to driving applications and uses of the Metaverse that have yet to be developed, opening the door to experiences in augmented and virtual reality, with lower latency and more stable connections.