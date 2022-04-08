What is this creature? A strange animal that looks like an “alien” appears on an Australian beach

Drew Lambert was on a beach near Sydney when he saw a strange animal among the wrecks that had washed ashore. He decided to record it because he had never seen a similar creature. In the photos, which he himself uploaded to social networks, you can see how his lips are not much different from humans, however, his skin resembles that of a shark.

Lambert posted a picture of the creature on Reddit, with social media users thinking what it could be. Some think it resembles a ray, but they are surprised by the loss of its fins and tail.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, Lambert explained that he initially thought it might be a “weird shape of a shark”, but noted that the mouth was on the lower part of its body, and although its skin is not unlike that of a shark that lacks a dorsal fin.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God,’ that was weird,” Lambert explained. “It looked like he was sulky for a kiss.”

Lambert has lived in the area for 20 years and often visits this beach, but he has never seen anything similar to this creature.

The strange creature was found on Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia. Drew Lambert via Storyful

The Superintendent at Sea Life Sydney Aquirum, Laetitia Hannan, confirmed that despite losing its fins and tail, it must have been a coffin ray (Hypnos monopterygius), a native Australian fish.

Coffin rays can be found in temperate to tropical seas across the country. Occasionally they can be found on sand in shallow bays, but they can also travel to depths.

Its appearance in the sand may have been caused by a powerful storm that left Bondi Beach completely submerged on April 2. In fact, record flooding has swept through New South Wales in recent weeks. In some areas, high tides have washed debris from rivers and other bodies of water. This may have caused the creature to be stranded ashore.

Also, we must bear in mind that Australia is home to many different and unusual animals that are not found anywhere else. It has been isolated from the rest of the world for millions of years and its wildlife has evolved in unique ways. This can cause life forms to become larger, smaller, or further away from their mainland ancestors, the so-called “island government”.

This is not the only strange discovery that was made after these severe storms. At the end of March, a resident of the Australian state of Queensland found a strange creature. It had human-like hands, a skull, and a creeping tail.

“I came across something strange,” Tan explained. “It’s like the things you see when people say they’ve found aliens.”

Some experts have claimed that it could be Brushtail Possum, Wallaby, or Tree Kangaroo.