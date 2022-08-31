What is the Twitter Green Circle and how is it used? This is the new change in the social network | technology

Twitter’s Green Circle was announced in May of this year and after several months of testing with a limited number of users, it can finally be used globally.

this week Twitter has brought a new update that has been acclaimed by the most skilled social network, Circle, which users have dubbed the “green circle”. This feature allows you to share tweets with smaller groups of followers.

The Green Circle is a tool similar to the “Best Friends” option on Instagram. This allows you to select the contacts that the user wants to add to their closest circle and share tweets with them exclusively.

“You choose the participants in your Twitter circle, and only the people you add can reply to and interact with the tweets you share in the circle,” Twitter reported via Your help center page.

How does the Twitter green circle work?

The option appears when writing a tweet, As a green button it allows you to choose who will see this post and be able to interact with it. Other followers who are not in the list will not be able to view this content. also, These Tweets will not have a ‘Retweet’ option..

Each speaker can only have one green circuit, which can accommodate up to 150 people. Once the list is created, all that remains is to activate the option when posting so that only those who belong to the group can see the tweet.

Twitter Green Circle was announced in May of this year and after several months of testing with some users it can finally be used globally. Devices for which the option is not yet enabled must update the app to get it.

This new feature has caused quite a stir on the social network. It was quickly adopted by users, who had been waiting for a new way to share ideas more intimately.