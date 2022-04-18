What is the most used letter in Spanish? And the longest word? Unexpected facts from a book about Spanish

“I wouldn’t say.” Radiograph of the Spanish language.

Curiosity like that The letter “e” rather than “a” is the most used letterthat “oía” is the only word with three three-letter syllables and that “murciélago”, in addition to being one of the few with all five vowels, formerly “bat” were some of the “secrets” of the Spanish language that combine a book.

I wouldn’t say It is the title of this book published by Taurus with some, or not many, of the “best-kept secrets of the Spanish language”. This folder starts the group. Amplifiersa new language publishing line endorsed by the Royal Spanish Academy and the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, and directed by Academician Soledad Puertolas.

Among these peculiar ones, those of the letters we use the most, there is a classification headed by the letter “e”, followed by the letter “a”, and in the third position, also the vowel, “o”. The first five places are completed by the consonants “s” and “r” .

Spanish. Thousands of twists and turns. (photo shutterstock)

In contrast, “x”, “k” and “w”which is the least used.

thing is Usually 45 percent of the characters in text in Spanish are vowelsAs some studies have shown, in a way that includes some of the words all: In addition to the repeated “bat,” there are other words such as “authentic,” “stimulus,” or “ecstasy,” the latter The one who needs the consonants at leastonly two.

And which one is The longest word in the Spanish dictionary ?: Consists of 23 characters from “electromagnetic”explains this book of linguistic curiosity that introduces two more: The Railroad, collects five rupeesand the two most commonly used as wildcards are “thing” and “performance”, two terms that can best be described as “multiple employees” in Spanish.

“paddle”In addition to containing the five vowels, it presents another curiosity as interchangeability, the phenomenon that consists in changing the place of certain letters in a word: “paddle” which is seen today as vulgar, It was originally the correct word .

It derives from the Latin words “mus, muris” (mouse) and “caeculos”, an abbreviation for “caecus” (blind), but the change of characters has been documented since the 13th century and it didn’t take long for it to move into the literate language, so that The first academic dictionary of 1734 did indeed include the two variants, but the etymological term, “pat,” ended up getting lost. It is no longer acceptable.

Another similar case is that of the “crocodile”, which was originally “crocodile”from the Latin word “crocodilus”, derived from the Greek “krokodeilos”.

The book devotes one chapter to The letter that represents Spanish internationally, “ñ” the fifteenth of the alphabet, whose existence was threatened and had to face a political and legal battle for its survival.

It was in 1991, when the European Union denounced Spanish laws that ensured the presence of the letter on keyboards marketed in Spain. after two years, The Spanish government confirmed its presence By royal order based on an exception of a cultural nature with opening question marks and exclamation marks.

The letter that identifies the Spanish language. Eñe was born to save space. (photo shutterstock)

A letter appeared when, in the Middle Ages, Copiers used abbreviations to save time and space In double words “n”, simplifying the consonant with a dash above it. This tendency was reinforced by the spelling of King Alfonso X El Sabio and Antonio de Nebrija, author of the first grammar of the Castilian language, who actually included it as a separate letter.

The last letter added to the Spanish alphabet was the double, which wasn’t included until 1969, and it did so as a foreign letter, because it entered the Spanish language through the loanword. It sometimes acts as a vowel in many words from English or Eastern languages, but it also acts as a consonant in terms of German terms such as “tungsten”.

Source: EFE

Read on