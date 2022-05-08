What is rooting, how do we do it and what to consider

I definitely heard thatmobile rootOr root Android. What is that root? What does it mean we are going to root a smartphone or what is the point of doing that? Values? Is it only for phones? Below we explain all the advantages and disadvantages or what it is and how we can do it ourselves.
If you’ve ever heard this expression or read it in any tutorial or instructable, you may not know where to start or what it means. Root your smartphone or computer. In that case, in the following paragraphs, we will explain everything you need to know if you want to root your operating system or if you are considering doing so.
What is the root
Root is the name given to accessing more control or “privileged mode” on some devices. Root comes from root in English, which is an interpreted name because this process allows us to access the root directory of the device in which the Unix operating system will be installed on these devices. Although we apply it to phones, root can be used on different operating systems. happen with Unix-like operating systems Like systems like Chrome OS, like Mac OS, like Android…
In general, root allows us to unlock features that manufacturers or carriers don’t allow. Get the most out of your devices and access to some tools or functions that a non-root user cannot perform. For example, in the case of mobile phones, we have to root the mobile to uninstall apps by default. Or if we want to install certain apps on phones of brands that do not have a Google Store but a company-owned store, for example. There are other advantages such as installing a custom ROM more suited to what we are looking for or want to use or simply improving some aspects of the phone by rooting it: improving autonomy, making it run faster or improving its performance.
Should you root? What to consider
There are many advantages as we explained before. Or jobs we can access. But we must bear in mind that there are also risks if we root any device. The danger and the first problem is that we will lose our right in general Factory Warranty: If we damage the device during the process, they will not repair it unless we pay for the repair. It might be We don’t know how to do it and we disable jobs Or even worse than before or the one we are installing Modified version with errors. In addition, we will lose the right to security updates or updates to the new version.
Can we root Windows? An option is to have a super administrator account which is usually the same as root in Windows and the benefits are similar: we can Executing all kinds of orders, we have complete control over the system, we can solve any problem … But in Windows there are also drawbacks and the first of them is that we will have many permissions and this can lead to our being compromised in case of malware on our computer. In addition, it does not have a password and anyone can take full control of the computer, so you should think about it before rooting Windows.
