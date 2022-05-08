What is rooting, how do we do it and what to consider

If you’ve ever heard this expression or read it in any tutorial or instructable, you may not know where to start or what it means. Root your smartphone or computer. In that case, in the following paragraphs, we will explain everything you need to know if you want to root your operating system or if you are considering doing so.

What is the root

Root is the name given to accessing more control or “privileged mode” on some devices. Root comes from root in English, which is an interpreted name because this process allows us to access the root directory of the device in which the Unix operating system will be installed on these devices. Although we apply it to phones, root can be used on different operating systems. happen with Unix-like operating systems Like systems like Chrome OS, like Mac OS, like Android…

In general, root allows us to unlock features that manufacturers or carriers don’t allow. Get the most out of your devices and access to some tools or functions that a non-root user cannot perform. For example, in the case of mobile phones, we have to root the mobile to uninstall apps by default. Or if we want to install certain apps on phones of brands that do not have a Google Store but a company-owned store, for example. There are other advantages such as installing a custom ROM more suited to what we are looking for or want to use or simply improving some aspects of the phone by rooting it: improving autonomy, making it run faster or improving its performance.