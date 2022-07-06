What is Known About Solidarity Income on Bill Payments 28 and 29, According to SISBÉN in Colombia | economic program | | the answers

Pay Solidarity Income, is an economic program to help vulnerable families in Colombia. In total, about 3.5 million families benefit and there are still many Colombians who still do not know whether or not they will receive economic support for the months of July and August. With the arrival of July, Solidarity income recipients will receive a new development, since from this month assistance payments will be marked according to the Sisbén IV classification.

Solidarity Income Closer To You – Bank Transfer https://t.co/nQCLcoHNHn Social Prosperity (ProsperidadCol) 30 June 2022

As specified in the Equity Schedule, where the differentiated payments and Solidarity Income repayment schedule have been agreed, in the third week of July, the beneficiaries will receive Drafts 28 and 29, approved in July and August.

Check here | When VAT Refunds and Working Families Pay: Check Prosperity Links Available

Solidarity Income Payment Schedule 2022

Fourth batch: Third week of July.

Third week of July. Fifth batch: The second week of September.

The second week of September. Sixth batch: The second week of November.

How do I know if I am a beneficiary of Solidarity Income 2022

To check if you are a beneficiary of the program, you must register on the program page. Here we tell you how to do it:

Enters incomesolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co

Click the button ‘check in’ located at the top left of the page.

located at the top left of the page. in service Citizen digital authentication log in with your ID number, if you are already registered, or go to “Register here”.

log in with your ID number, if you are already registered, or go to “Register here”. In the access type, Determine “Registration with identity document” And keep going.

Determine And keep going. Once registered, return to the program page and log in (steps 1, 2 and 3).

Upon entering the system, a window will appear with the information of the registered user. Check data And close the window.

And close the window. Click on the Check Requests and Beneficiaries button. A window will appear with information about your family (if you are a beneficiary, family status, etc.).

How to collect solidarity income | 2022 مجموعات kits

Here you must repeat the mentioned steps (go to the site incomesolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co). It should be borne in mind that payments in July will be different from previous months. Households will be able to collect the benefit according to SISBÉN IV classification, that is, it will be collected as follows:

Who are from group A?

If there is one person in the family, they will receive 400,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are two people in the house, you will receive a payment of 440,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are 3 people in the house, you will receive a payment of 480,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are 4 or more people in the family, you will receive a payment of 520 thousand Colombian pesos.

For those of group B