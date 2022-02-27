What is it and what utilities should he use on the router

Now, the fact of being able to take advantage of the OpenWrt firmware will depend more or less on our hardware. The stronger it is, the more applications we can install. We can make our Wi-Fi work better by using more available resources and improving firmware that goes out of the box.

What benefit can you give it?

After explaining exactly OpenWrt and getting a general idea of ​​how it works, let’s take a look at some of them your facilities. This way we can get the most out of our router, make it work better and even install it on a device we didn’t use. For example, if you have an old ADSL router that you no longer use because it has fiber optics, it could be an interesting option.

task transfer

One of the uses you can give OpenWrt is to be able to Transferring specific tasks You make it on your computer, on the router. Instead of turning on the computer to perform some task like downloading files or uploading them to the cloud, we can take advantage of the router and do the same without having to turn on two devices at the same time.

In addition, electricity consumption will be lower. After all, it is a device that consumes less. Consider traveling the same distance by truck or motorcycle. Which one consumes the least? The same in the case of using the router compared to the consumption of the computer.

Create a server

you can too Turn a router into a server. This way you can access wirelessly or by cable. You can connect a hard drive and store the information and make it as if it were a NAS, which is very exciting nowadays to have everything always available. A way to save money and not have to buy an extra device.

For example, you can save media files and play videos from your TV or computer. You can do this on your old router and give it a second life instead of storing it unused or even throwing it away.

Bittorrent client

Another tool that OpenWrt makes available on the router is the ability to turn it into a Bittorrent client. This way, instead of downloading files to your computer, you can do it straight from the router. You will have to configure it and allow downloads directly to the hard drive you are connected to.

You can do the same by turning it into a web server. There you can host the content, for example photos or videos that you want to store, and be able to access them from anywhere. It is an alternative to having to use a third party service, which is often paid or very limited.

print server

Do you have networked printers? Another alternative that the OpenWrt firmware allows is to turn your router into a print server. In this way, you can achieve all your printers Networked properly in one place. there brochures Officials who explain step by step how you can achieve this.

The purpose is to be able to print from other devices. You will simply have to access the print server and send the documents you want to print there. It is a very useful thing for your printers.

VPN server

You can also turn your router into a VPN server. This way you can Connect securely to the local network from anywhere. For example, if you are connected from your mobile phone to a public Wi-Fi network and you want to prevent them from spying and collecting the information you send if this network is not secure.

Using a VPN is very popular and there are many applications for both computer and mobile. However, we can also configure the VPN server on the router itself and OpenWrt plays an interesting role there. It is another alternative that you can consider for your old router and use it again.

Check if the router is compatible

We have seen that the OpenWrt firmware is an alternative to the one that came with your router from the factory. You can even use it in Old ADSL models. This way you will be able to achieve some utility, as we explained, giving an old device a second life or squeezing more of the device you currently have.

However, you should keep in mind that you cannot install it at all. In fact, you will have to check if the router is compatible or not. However, there is one Lots of models They accept installation. For example, we can see a lot of ASUS, AVM, Comtrend, D-Link, devolo, Netgear, Xiaomi or Linksys, to name a few of the most famous brands.

As we’ve seen, it doesn’t matter if your router is old. Even if it’s ADSL, you may have compatibility to install OpenWrt. You just have to make sure that this particular model is compatible and install the firmware to take advantage of all the resources it has.

you can see the full list Of all openwrt . compatible routers. There you will find all the brands and each of the models that you can install it in. As you will see, there are about 2000 templates that you can install it for. More than just a significant number and this shows us that we can probably take advantage of our old router.

However, not all models are compatible with all versions. It will depend on capacity All. It is important to consider the minimum specifications and thus install the version that suits you. However, we always recommend getting the latest version possible, to make the most of the resources and also to avoid some security issues.

In short, installing the OpenWrt firmware is an interesting option to get the most out of the router and even to use our old device at home without using it. You will have multiple possibilities, like the ones we mentioned to create a server, use a Bittorrent client or a print server.