What is Instafest and how can I create my own festival poster using Spotify – Technology

In recent days it has become very viral InstaFest, an app that allows people to imagine what a music festival poster might look like Personal if made with the most tasteful and artists who listen to you count from Spotify.

To do this, of course, a person must give the Instafest app permission to their Spotify account to “read” their most-streamed playlists and songs. Hence the concern: Is InstaFest safe?

Instafest has become popular thanks to the fact that it allows people to show off their music tastes and compare them to those of others. The platform is creating a poster with three dates, very similar to what happens at events like Lollapalooza, Stereo Picnic, and Coachella or something like that

on each date Instafest The main artists of the event appear in all caps (the most listened to and favorite of each user) and so the rest of the bands and singers were invited to the “festival” dedicated to each Spotify user.

Is instafest safe?

Instafest and the permissions it requests on Spotify for the person using it.

The question is to know How dangerous is it to give Instafest permission to access Spotify per user.

TIME has been carefully checked Permissions requested by Instafestas well as the Terms of Service, to see how dangerous the platform is or not.

the first The permission required by Instafest is “Access your Spotify account data”. This means that it will be able to “read” your username, profile picture, and public playlists on Spotify.

The second permission Instafest requires before creating your custom poster for your “festival” is to “view activity on Spotify”ie the main content and artists you consume, listen to and in your playlists the most, how many minutes you enjoy with those artists, etc.

Is this not safe? Not at first. according to insecure terms of service, Said information that you “read” is not shared with third parties, nor is it stored outside of the cell phone. It’s not used commercially either, he says, but there’s always the question: why would those on Instafest do this “for free”? It is best to prevent a third party from accessing your Spotify account and activity information.