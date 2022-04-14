What Is Elon Musk Really Doing With Twitter?

It was understood from the news of the entry to contribute 9.2% of the company that Elon Musk would not stop. The first confirmation of his appetite for Twitter—everything went too fast and was consumed within two and a half months—came with his refusal to join the board of directors, a choice that would have tied his hands and prevented further ascent. So he stayed out and within two weeks formalized a takeover offer of the remaining 90.8% of the shares of the bird’s social network.

Conditions are greedy, almost indispensable for a platform that has been looking for a hack for far too long: $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over prices at the end of January, when the owner of Tesla and SpaceX and its moves, and up 38% compared to two days ago, began to appreciate about 43 billion dollars. Quite simply, Twitter is not worth that much money – its last quarterly report reported sales of 1.5 billion and profits of 182 million, the capital at that time was about 29 billion, now 37 – and shareholders know it. Among the largest are the maxifund Vanguard Group, the same Morgan Stanley who is also Musk’s advisor on the acquisition and who owns 8.76% of the shares as of December 31, Blackrock, the world’s largest investment firm headquartered in New York as well as other equity funds and investment banks , from Fmr to Barclays via SSgA Funds Management or ClearBridge.

For this reason, the process, albeit controversial, if it were to only revolve around economic valuations as described in the document submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the local Consob, would close in very short order. Musk is essentially offering to give money to the four or five biggest funds on the planet, since co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is about to leave the group for good, sever any remaining romantic ties, and users have been growing at meager rates for years. The most recent quarter was 2.8%. The new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is the least concerned: He hasn’t even had time to act, and the many innovations launched in recent weeks may have responded meticulously to trying to confuse the waters because something was already up in the air.

On the other hand, the richest man in the world, with assets that fluctuate, depending on operations, between $219 billion (latest estimates Forbes) and 270, he certainly didn’t need to invest a few billion in Twitter. There are endless tools, much more profitable, and many fronts for placing VIPs. Many, including the writer, had already made a definite desire to take control of the group at the news of the first investment.

Musk is buying social media to realize what Donald Trump has failed to do: do what he wants with it, and turn it into a platform full of things that matter to him from cryptocurrencies, personal diversions, and amplifiers to his unforgettable exploits (those of SpaceX or Tesla) and those of less fun, Bad relations with unions to the countless blunders made over time, starting with Covid-19. All this by squashing this move with the desire to push more towards “freedom of expression globally”: “Since I made my investment, I realized that the company would not be able to thrive or serve this social necessity in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed into a private company” . How a private company, with fewer constraints from all points of view and who can afford so much covered financial and other data, can ensure greater transparency than a listed company is really a mystery.

So the path is clear: buy shares, to cross outaway from Wall Street, managing Twitter as a social network as a social network personal ad. If the shareholders do not accept, they will immediately give up the 9.2% they just bought, in an attempt to decouple from the other large groups mentioned above, which they have a strong influence on. The offer is in fact the best and last and if not accepted will lead him to “reconsider his status as a shareholder”. Carrot and stick. In fact, Dogecoin and flamethrower.

