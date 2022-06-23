What is dehydration and how does it happen?



Some droughts are normal, but they can also be dangerous, causing starvation and species extinction. But what exactly is dehydration and how does it develop?

What is dehydration?

Drought occurs during the extreme dry season when it has not rained for a long time or there is a shortage of water due to extreme heat. In some regions of the world it is normal, for example when there are periods of rain and drought. However, some droughts are not naturally expected and can become dangerous because people, animals, and plants are not prepared for them. The degree of dehydration also depends on how long the dehydration lasts. When drought continues for several years and its impact on humans, animals and nature is severe.

How do droughts occur?

Climate change ensures that droughts occur more frequently, for a longer duration and above all in regions where droughts have not experienced before or rarely occur. The degree of drought can be measured by the moisture in the soil. The calculation method was developed for this purpose. The so called Palmer drought severity index measures the moisture content of soil in arid regions on a scale between -10 and +10. Up to -2 speaks of the onset of wetness, up to -3 of moderate dryness, up to -4 of severe dryness and at -4 and less of severe dryness. There are 110 countries around the world that are prone to drought.

Types of drought

There are droughts not only in Africa, but also in South America, Australia and parts of Europe. There are different types of dehydration that can be divided into three categories:

Meteorological drought: Such drought exists if it occurs due to lack or decrease in the rate of precipitation during a certain period of time.

Hydrologic drought: When drought occurs over a longer period of time, this has a negative impact on agriculture, leading to crop failure.

Agricultural drought: When the soil is so dry that groundwater is low and rivers or lakes have dried up – recently in Italy. Then one talks about hydrologic drought.

