What is and what is related to flat tax

These days there is a lot of discussion aboutExtension of the withholding tax For all taxpayers, including employees. The main novelty of the flat tax is the application of aOne rate for all regardless of income. This does not mean that all taxpayers pay the same tax, but that income increases proportional increase taxes to be paid.

Currently, personal income tax is paid by applying progressive rates, that is, as income increases, the rate increases from the minimum to 23% to the maximum to 43% for income over 50,000 euros.

The flat tax is based on a more or less acceptable assumption: if taxes fell, taxpayers would likely be less likely to evade, and therefore tax revenue should not decrease compared to today. This hypothesis was also validated by the Laffer curve, the economist in the Reagan government.

Laffer curve: what is it and what is associated with a flat tax

What is the Laffer curve?

The Laffer curve is a synthesis, or rather a graphical representation, of a study analyzing how taxpayers react to taxes and their attempts Improving the tax system At a level that leads everyone to pay taxes by minimizing tax evasion and potentially maximizing tax revenue.

According to the theory Arthur Laver There are two limits where tax revenue is zero, i.e. when taxes are not applied and when taxes are 100%. This happens because it is natural that if a person has to produce income and sees himself literally having his property confiscated, he would prefer to stop producing, or to continue producing but evade.

In the Laffer curve in the y-axis we find Expected tax revenuewhile in the x-axis it is Applicable prices. For the first sector, tax revenue grows, while for the second sector, tax revenue is reduced to zero at the point where the tax rate approaches 100%. At this point, the “ideal” tax rate is the rate that allows you to improve your income and is to get the highest tax return. Then a bell curve is generated.

According to the economist Laffer, the excessive tax burden that has been adopted to restore public finances is a disincentive to economic activity and pushes companies to Transfer.

Based on Arthur Laffer’s theory, the Reganomixi.e. Reagan’s neoliberal economic policy which also included cutting public spending and boosting the money supply to reduce inflation.

Laver Curve Criticism

In fact, the application of the Laffer curve, which is liked by many liberals, has received numerous criticisms. The first objective is the fact that it is a theoretical model that excludes the value of Difficulties of application to the real economy. The model does not point to the apex of the bell curve and thus it is difficult for any real economy to determine the exact point at which the maximum tax revenue is obtained.

Second, the Laffer curve tells us that in order to maximize tax revenue it is necessary to reduce the tax burden, but this result is not necessarily achieved through a flat tax, or only through a flat tax, especially in a country like Italy. where this is the result of a complicated tax system. At this point, a step back is needed to determine the tax burden: this represents the relationship between GDP, GDP and tax revenue.

Come on Istat data It turns out that the tax burden in 2021 was 43.5%. In 2020, the proportion was 42.8%.



However, in the same study, it was highlighted that 2021 was an anomalous year as the Covid emergency led to the recognition of many Privileges. Once these are taken into account, it is noted that the effective tax burden, which is calculated by separating the tax credits, was 41.8%While in 2020 it was 41.4%.

This deviation is justified in Def (economic and financial document); The document confirms that some tax exemptions, based on the principles International Accounting, should be included in expenses, but it eases the tax burden for all intents and purposes. These expenses include me tax credits Payable to taxpayers, the personal income tax bonus (in 2021 the personal income tax bonus of 80 euros was increased to 100 euros) and some deductions were recognized even in excess of the limit permitted in the declaration.

Some also consider “expenses” Selective Relief ContributingFor example, the facilities provided for the employment of youth and women.

According to Def, the increase in the tax burden in 2021 (0.4% effective pressure) will actually be determined by a Increase in VAT revenueThis is partly due to the shift in purchases to higher priced goods, and partly due to the increase in traceable payments that reduced tax evasion. He would also have contributed to the transition of some groups from 2020 to 2021.



Tax pressure trend

It will be interesting to see the tax burden recorded in 2022, considering that personal income tax rates have been reconfigured and a reduction in the fuel tax fee could result in a lower tax burden. added to this Cut the tax wedge that should be structural from 2023.