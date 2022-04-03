What iPhone models support wireless charging?

Wireless charging has been available on iPhones for many years, and they are all compatible models.

The Wireless charging is fully integrated within range of iPhone And while Apple was late, we’ve had this type of technology available on the iPhone for many years. If you don’t know which iPhone models are compatible with wireless charging, here we give you a complete list of all of them, including those that are compatible with fast wireless charging.

iPhone models with wireless charging

manzana Wireless charging debuted in 2017 along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which retrieved the glass in the back again. This is necessary because wireless charging does not work through metal, so iPhones made of aluminum are not compatible. Here is the full list of wireless charging compatible iPhones:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 minutes

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone models with fast wireless charging

The largest power that an iPhone can receive through Qi charging is 7.5 watts, but in 2020 Apple introduced the connection MagSafe This doubles the download speed up to 15 watts. iPhones that are compatible with this type of faster wireless charging are the following:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 minutes

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

What is wireless charging

Wireless charging, better called induction charging, is a layer of Transfers power from a coil in the charger to another coil inside the deviceBoth create a magnetic field that charges our smartphone. Wireless charging works at a certain distance, but not more than a few centimeters.

For these reasons, wireless charging is less efficient and usually low on power. In addition, it has a major problem: The two files must be aligned correctly for pregnancy to work.

this thing Apple Solved With MagSafeBy merging the photos in the charger and iPhone, the two coils are perfectly aligned, so you won’t have problems putting the iPhone in the exact position of the charger.

Is wireless charging dangerous?

number. Wireless charging is not dangerous and has been improved over the years to address one of its main problems: warm up. High temperatures can affect the battery and cause it to deteriorate more quickly, so it is advisable to purchase a reliable charger from an experienced brand.

So, Don’t be afraid to use wireless charging as usual on your iPhone. Personally, I’ve been charging my iPhone wirelessly and recently with MagSafe for a long time and haven’t had any problems.

MagSafe Accessories: The 16 Best Option You Can Buy

As you see, Wireless charging is a very interesting technology And we have many compatible iPhone models. Also, from now on, they might all be, and that might be the only way to ship in a few years.

