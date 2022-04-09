What if the router has weaknesses and how to fix them

so Router failure It could mean that the device stops working properly or it could compromise the connected devices. There are a variety of vulnerabilities that have emerged in recent years, that exist now and that will emerge in the future.

How does it affect

After we explain exactly what router vulnerabilities consist of, we will talk about how they affect us. They will be a huge problem when browsing the Internet, and they will also pose an additional security risk that may enable a hacker.

security issues

First of all, router vulnerabilities can negatively affect Safety. This may be a problem for other computers that we have connected via the local network. For example, computers, cell phones, televisions… they can all be affected if something goes wrong.

Vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi Key EncryptionFor example, it may allow intruders to enter the network. This will affect the information we transmit over the Internet, in the same way that when we connect to a public wireless network, there can be hackers stealing data.

They can take advantage of this circumstance to exploit this known vulnerability and ability to do so router control. They can configure it at will, enable access for other devices, modify DNS and lead us to malicious pages when we enter a page, etc.

this is the last one , DNS hijacking, is undoubtedly one of the most serious security problems in a router. This basically means that the attacker will take control of the sites we visit. That is, let’s take an example that we will access our online bank account. We put the URL in the browser, but the router does not redirect us to the legitimate address, but to a page that pretends to be stealing data.

poor performance

Another very important problem is that it will do that It causes performance problems. For example, that the speed is insufficient, the appearance of a signal interruption, poor coverage, etc. These types of vulnerabilities can affect the operation of the firmware or some components of the router.

The obvious problem is that this type of error does not allow the router’s firmware to manage a file Orders. This means that when any device is connected to the network, it may take longer to respond and this affects the connection speed, leads to increased latency and, eventually, has problems with tasks such as playing online, downloading files, or simply opening a web page.

Something very common is that an attacker exploits vulnerabilities to turn the router into a bot. In this case, it may not directly affect our security, but it does affect performance. Our devices can be used to send orders on the Internet and join a network of bots to perform them DDoS attacks And making the server stop working, for example.

After all, vulnerabilities will affect the proper functioning of the equipment regardless of whether it is a router, a computer or any other device. It’s something similar to what might happen with some software that we use and can’t get optimal performance.

What to do to solve it

After we explained how vulnerabilities can affect routers, we will take a series of steps to solve them. The goal is for our devices to always be ready and protected, thus achieving optimum performance when surfing the Internet and avoiding any problem.

Upgrade your router

The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have a file Correctly update the router firmware. This will allow you to correct any vulnerabilities that may arise and ensure that the process is optimal. The process is simple, although it may vary depending on which model you have. There are basically two options: update it manually or install it automatically. If it is automatic, then there is no need to do anything.

If you have to update the router manually, you usually have to go to the official website of the brand and find the exact model and find out the latest version. There you will have to download the corresponding file to add it later and get the updated firmware.

To update it manually, you will have to enter the router, which is usually through a file Gate 192.168.1.1. If you don’t know what the default gateway is, you can find out through Windows Terminal and by running the ipconfig command. There I will show you what it is.

Once entered, it will depend on the model. Normally, you have to go to the Administration section and click on Update or similar. When you’re there, click Browse and upload the file you downloaded earlier from the router’s website. It is important that you always download this file from trusted sources.

protection device

While protecting a router doesn’t always mean patching vulnerabilities, it can help ensure that an attacker doesn’t end up exploiting them and doesn’t jeopardize security. Therefore, you should always use a file good access key To enter settings and also to access Wi-Fi.

The password must be unique and completely random. You should not leave the default device when you buy a router or the operator installs it for you. It is important that you meet the requirements for a good password, such as length, letters (both uppercase and lowercase), numbers, and other special characters.

Always use good encryption

The encryption The one you use for Wi-Fi will be essential. I saw that one of the known vulnerabilities was known as KRACK, which was used to access WPA-2 networks. The ideal situation is to use existing encryption and avoid outdated ones, such as WEP or WPA, since there are tools that allow you to exploit them.

Currently the most secure encryption is WPA-3. However, WPA-2 is still a good option as long as your hardware is up to date to fix the KRACK error. Not all computers support the latest WPA-3 option, so sometimes you’ll have to.

In short, as you have seen, router vulnerabilities are a very important problem. It is imperative that you fix it as soon as possible so that it is not affected by security and is able to surf the web with optimum performance. The ideal situation is to discover them in time, before a virtual intruder can exploit them and cause problems.