What happens to the brain after spending hours using a cell phone?

The brain is one of the vital organs in the body and the performance of other parts of the body depends on its performance, as it plays its role in directing some of the processes that occur inside.

Given the importance of the brain in human life, science is focused on determining the impact that new technologies can have on its structure. Among the topics investigated is the effect of cellular devices on the brain.

To name a few, there are studies that aim to determine the relationship between radio frequencies emitted by these phone technologies and the development of chronic conditions such as cancer.

There is no doubt that these are matters of public interest, as mobile phones have become It is almost indispensable in everyday life, being a means of communicating with family and friends, but also a tool for work and study.

The brain is one of the vital organs in the body and the performance of other parts of the body depends on its performance, as it plays its role in directing some of the processes that occur inside. – Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Continued use of a cell phone, as shown, can have effects on eye health, due to exposure to screen lights. evenly, It is possible that this can lead to addiction, due to the facilities it allows and the constant need to relate to what is happening on social networks, which are able to attract more and more users’ attention.

These are the most common reasons for regulating cell phone use. But what consequences can these devices have on brain health?

Ismail Kalandri, Member of the Fleni Service for Cognitive Neurology, Consultant Specialist by the Department of Good Life at clarine It explains that there are some issues associated with using a cell phone for several hours at a time.

Who among us hasn’t spent minutes and minutes swiping between videos and photos on our phones? Well, this practice can lead to changes in mental health and brain. Among the risks explained by the expert, it was listed that it can lead to bad habits for health in general, such as a sedentary lifestyle.

Ultimately, the lack of regular exercise, as it is known, harms the condition of the body, and leads to conditions such as obesity, with its consequences. “Exchanging physical activity with screens is harmful, in the short and long term, to our brain,” he adds.

On the other hand, the gate Health 180 He comments that other research has indicated that excessive use of cell phones can contribute to an increase in head temperature. The study, which is based on the publication of socio-medical notebooks in Chile, details this High temperatures in this part of the body are considered a risk factor that favors the development of lymphomas.

but, It should be clarified that according to the American Cancer Society, there is insufficient evidence to confirm an inherent relationship between the use of these devices and the development of cancers. In this regard, he adds, some societies, institutions and organizations have limited themselves to ensuring that these devices are considered potential carcinogens.

It may also be of interest…

The above calls, specificallyto minimize the use of cell phones as much as possible, not only because of the damage they can cause to the brain, but also because of the deterioration it means to relate to an alternate reality in relation to the quality of life.

Some of the tricks for organizing this practice are: