What Happens to Pending Solidarity Income Drafts | This is known | the answers

in Colombiasince last September 26, paid 30 and 31 cycles of Solidarity Income. This is a bonus that goes to the registered account of families who have a bank account or that can be claimed at various SuperGIROS points.
What is the date of payment of Solidarity 2022 income?
Similarly, it is important to remember that this transfer will still be subject to the differentiated payment method, that is, the amount of the bonus corresponds to the number of people in the family core and the class of Sisbén to which it belongs. In this way, the government has provided more than 1.6 billion pesos to more than 3.5 million beneficiary families.
Can the accumulated financial charges be lost from the solidarity income?
Although there have been some changes in government recently, and the Solidarity Income Program is in effect, Evan Duque’s management guidelines are preserved; Therefore, you can not allow the accumulation of more than three cycles.
According to social prosperity, “Only up to three program payments can be accumulated. Beneficiaries who do not collect three consecutive program payments will be suspended from the program and payments will not be scheduled in the following months. In short, you can collect up to three cumulative payments, but if you do not claim them, this means that you do not need support, and, accordingly, you will lose all the money.
Until when can I collect the money order for September from Solidarity Income?
Payment scheduled for September may be charged until October 11th.
How many cycles of solidarity income can you accumulate?
Up to three program payments can only be accrued, i.e. beneficiaries who do not collect three consecutive payments will be suspended from the program and will not receive payments in the following months.
Amounts received by family members according to SISBÉN IV
Since July, the amounts received by families have changed, depending on the level of Sisbén IV and the number of people in each family:
- house with person in Group A He will get paid 400,000 pesos every two months.
- house with person from group b You will get 380,000 pesos.
- house with Two people in group A They will get 440,000 pesos
- house with Two people from group B 396000 pesos.
- house with Three members of group A They will get 480 thousand pesos.
- house with Three members of group B He will receive 412,000 pesos.
- house with 4 or more members in group A You will get 520,000 pesos.
- house with 4 or more group B members 428000 pesos.
- On the other hand, the families group C They will continue to receive 380,000 pesos in bimonthly payments.
