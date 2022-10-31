What does Halloween have to do with drought?

For several years, Halloween also extended to Italy. Mass culture, television, and movies helped turn it into a very predictable dateAnd not only among young people without knowing its meaning. The festival has its origins in Scotland where, according to some sources, as early as 1795 it was referred to as All Hallows’Eve, i.e. All Hallows’ Eve. Halloween will symbolize the Celtic New Year, the ancient festival of Samhain, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of winter.

The festivities lasted a whole week, according to the rites of the time when the earthly realm met the world after him. It is no coincidence that on November 2, a few days after Halloween, the Catholic calendar celebrates the Feast of the Dead. On the night of Samhain, people leave food on the table in honor of the dead To avoid that these, along with the fairies and elves, did any kind of mischief.

In Italy, until a few decades ago, it was customary to think, especially in southern Italy, that on the night between 1 and 2 November, the “dead” left the cemeteries to go to the homes where they left gifts and presents. The little ones went to sleep curious to know what they would get in the morningwhich is generally a basket full of dried fruits and candy, as well as their gifts.

Thus, calendars associated with natural cycles keep their linearity over time Bypassing the paternity of the feasts assumed by the various sovereigns. An important event that should be celebrated at this time of the year is the transition from summer to winter. And can we really “celebrate” this passage? Record temperatures – and not just in recent weeks – say no.

2022 is the hottest year since 1800 so far. The temperature increase is approximately one degree Celsius (0.96 °C) higher than the 30-year average from 1991-2020. Maximum temperatures were marked by an increase of 1.2 °C, while for the minimum data up to September, 2022 ranked third as the hottest year. In Europe, 2022 ranks as the third hottest year since 1800, while it ranks fifth globally.

During 2022, it is not only the temperatures that are of concern, but also the drought that affects a large part of the Italian territory. Hot autumn from south to north without any rain wetting the fields and irrigating the crops, with fear and dangers that may come suddenly and violently. In fact, for several years we have witnessed particularly heavy phenomena, such as recently in the Marche And in Sicilycausing deaths and damage that are not quantifiable.

But what does Halloween have to do with drought and climate change? The answer is the new video from extraordinary cinema. The remake of the popular bath scene from the movie Psycho is designed to focus on these themes in an original way and spark the imagination of the beholder. Norman Bates after stabbing Marion Crane doesn’t go far, pauses to stop the bathroom with a clear message: “Shorter showers, longer life.”

Are we still convinced that climate change is not our problem? of the new government programs In the post this still appears to be the case. Rising temperatures lead to changing weather patterns, upsetting the natural balance of nature. All of this carries many dangers to humans and other life forms on Earth. Water is becoming scarce in more and more regions, deserts are expanding, and land for growing food is shrinking. Many residents are at risk of not having enough water on a regular basis. That is why we are all called to ration the available resources, without exception.

Already in 2019Analysis by researchers from the National Center for Climate Recovery The Australian identified a more worrisome scenario: By 2050, global warming could exceed 3°C If opportunities to mobilize all available resources for a zero-emissions economy continue to burn, leading to fatal changes to the global ecosystem and massive migrations of at least a billion people. Also, according to the study, 2050 marks the beginning of the end. Many terrestrial ecosystems could collapse, from the Arctic to the Amazon to coral reefs.

We don’t have time anymore, we must act today because tomorrow may already be too late

35% of the Earth’s surface, where 55% of the world’s population lives, You will be exposed to deadly heat waves for at least twenty days a year. 30% of the Earth’s surface will become dry: the Mediterranean, Western Asia, the Middle East, inland Australia and the southwestern United States will become uninhabitable. The massive water crisis will invest about two billion people, while global agriculture will collapse, with yields reduced by 20% and prices skyrocketing, resulting in at least one billion “climate refugees”. Wars and famines will lead to a possible end to human civilization as it is understood today.

The Australian study suggests that the real problem is climate ‘thresholds of no return’ Such as the destruction of the polar ice caps and the consequent rise in sea level. Once passed, it would turn climate change into a non-linear event that is difficult to predict with the tools available to science today. Global warming will fuel itself even without human action, rendering any belated attempt to eliminate emissions futile.

The probability of the end of human civilization is estimated at 5%, but as Virabhadran Ramanathan, one of the leading experts in the field points out, “Who would take a plane knowing they had a 5% chance of crashing?We no longer have time, we must act today because tomorrow may already be too late.