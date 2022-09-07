What does a cyber security specialist do and what is the fee | Professional Profile | Jobs with a future job | Economie

More and more companies care about computer security and privacy, which is why the demand for expert specialists In cyber security, those who are faced with hackers who want to steal data from companies. what the subject is about Professional account And what is your salary?

Technology is growing and so are ways of violating protection systems. Which is that even governments are not spared from cyber attacks, as happened with Costa Rica in 2022, when hackers known as Conte hijacked the information of more than 30 institutions in the country and demanded a ransom of 20 million US dollars. According to figures from the Chamber of Valencia, Spain, the approximate cost of cyber-attacks worldwide is $600 billion annually.

For this reason, cyber security professionals are so highly regarded. Companies are looking for people with this profile in different parts of the world with proposals to work remotely and good salaries. In the United States, for example, a computer security professional earns from $85,000 to $121,000 annually; While in Spain it ranges between $31,200 and $72,000; And in Chile, from 39,600 USD to 102,000 USD per year. It all depends on the degree of responsibility of the position and the company.

What does a cyber security specialist do?

The Cyber ​​Security Specialist It is responsible for preventing, detecting and responding to any malicious computer attack against businesses and organizations. You must protect privacy and data, according to the portal EducaWeb.

As part of her work, she designs and develops security projects, plans, programs and tools that support or automate part of the tasks to be performed.

Cyber ​​security professionals must protect the privacy of companies and organizations (Image: Getty Images)

What are the jobs of a computer security expert?

One of the most important jobs of a computer security expert, according to University of Riojawe are:

Define and implement proactive action plans to secure information assets.

Detect and respond to information security incidents.

Oversee and monitor the use and behavior of assets.

Conducting audits and reviews of mechanisms and procedures related to processes, technology and people in the field of information security.

What knowledge does a computer security expert need?

A specialist in computer security or cybersecurity, in addition to the broad field of computer engineering and software development, requires the following knowledge:

Technological environments: SCADA, mobility, servers, smart grid, and other technological architectures.

SCADA, mobility, servers, smart grid, and other technological architectures. Forensic analysis: File systems, directories acquisition, scheduling, memory analysis, file sculpting, file rebuilding, encryption, etc.

File systems, directories acquisition, scheduling, memory analysis, file sculpting, file rebuilding, encryption, etc. Malware analysis: x86 / x64 ASM, Role Determination, Infection and Persistence Methods, Malware Removal, Reverse Engineering / Reverse, Encryption. All this focused on different types of formats: PE, PDF, SWF, MS Office, APK, etc.

x86 / x64 ASM, Role Determination, Infection and Persistence Methods, Malware Removal, Reverse Engineering / Reverse, Encryption. All this focused on different types of formats: PE, PDF, SWF, MS Office, APK, etc. Analysis and assessment of technical vulnerabilities to discover and exploit vulnerabilities in both servers and workstations: Intrusion testing, forensic analysis, etc.

Intrusion testing, forensic analysis, etc. Incident management: Operating Systems, Networking, IDS, IPS, FW, Log Analysis, Network Traffic Analysis.

NB: Fluency in English is very important.

What is the profile of a computer security expert?

The professional responsible for exercising the functions of a cybersecurity specialist must possess certain skills: